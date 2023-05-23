National Television Awards 2023: air date, nominees, voting details, host, venue and tickets for the NTAs

The National Television Awards 2023 arrives at the end of this summer on ITV1.

All our favourite TV stars will be gracing the red carpet in their poshest outfits to celebrate all things telly at the National Television Awards, which this year comes live from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, September 5.

Once again Joel Dommett will host the star-studded ceremony, while all the winners will be voted for by our readers and other TV fans. What’s On TV magazine is proud to be in partnership with the NTAs.

Here we reveal some of the highlights from the voting long list for you to get excited about ahead of the big night as well as everything we know about The National Television Awards 2023...

The National Television Awards 2023 are on their way! (Image credit: ITV/Indigo TV)

The National Television Awards 2023 will be shown live on ITV1 from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Longlist nominees for the the National Television Awards 2023

For the National Television Awards 2023 we’ve been spoiled by some fantastically gripping dramas, so the New Drama award is bound to be one of the most exciting of the night. Among the nominees are Sherwood, Nolly, Malpractice, Blue Lights, Great Expectations and word-of-mouth hit The Last of Us.

As for Returning Drama, it’s a battle between top shows Call the Midwife, Happy Valley, The Crown and Unforgotten, with All Creatures Great and Small, Endeavour, Stranger Things and Gangs of London also in the running.

Happy Valley is also up for two nominations for Drama Performance, with both James Norton and Sarah Lancashire fighting it out for a gong. But you can also vote for the likes of Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Sinead Keenan (Unforgotten season 5), Matthew Macfadyen (Stonehouse), Nicholas Ralph (All Creatures Great and Small), Helena Bonham Carter (Nolly) and Keeley Hawes (Crossfire).

Meanwhile, there could (finally!) be a surprise win in the TV Presenter category. Ant & Dec have won for the past gazillion years, so they’re likely to make the shortlist. But you can also vote for Alison Hammond, Eurovision’s French-speaking standout host Hannah Waddingham, the NTAs presenter Joel Dommett himself, or Claudia Winkleman, who presided over the hit reality show The Traitors.

There could be some moving moments on the night, too, with Dame Deborah James in contention for a posthumous award for her Bowelbabe documentary, and Bobby Brazier, son of the late Jade Goody, who plays Freddie Slater in EastEnders, picking up Rising Star nomination.

The late Paul O'Grady's last series of For the Love of Dogs is also honoured in Factual category, going up against David Attenborough’s Wild Isles, The Repair Shop and the ever-popular Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

With the voting now open, it’s down to you to choose the winners!

Both Sarah Lancashire and James Norton have received NTAs 2023 nominations for Happy Valley season 3. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Hannah Waddingham give Ant & Dec a run for their money as Best Presenter? (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty)

Longlisted soap nominees for the The National Television Awards 2023

As per usual in The National Television Awards, the 2023 contest between the soaps is also set to be as intense as ever.

Emmerdale won last year, hot on the heels of Coronation Street the year before, but can they beat off rivals Corrie, EastEnders, Hollyoaks. Doctors and Home and Away to claim the prize?

All the soaps will also be backing their own stars for the Serial Drama Performance award, which has some seriously strong contenders this year, including Danielle Harold for Lola’s emotional brain cancer story in EastEnders and Charlotte Jordan for Daisy’s stalking struggles in Corrie.

NTAs 2023 nominee Danielle Harold has made an impact as Lola Pearce in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Voting for The National TV Awards 2023

Voting for The National TV Awards 2023 is easy — you can vote free online at nationaltvawards.com from 0:01 on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. All votes must be in by 11 pm on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The NTA shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins.

Winners will be announced live at the ceremony on ITV on September 5, 2023 (see full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice at nationaltvawards.com)

Who will be performing and appearing at the NTAs 2023?

It's not yeet been announced which stars will be performing for the The National TV Awards 2023, or appearing on stage, so do check back here for updates.

You can be there — how to get tickets to the NTAs 2023

Join host Joel Dommett and hundreds of stars for a night to remember at The National Television Awards 2023 on 5 September at London’s O2 Arena by booking your place at nationaltvawards.com for tickets.