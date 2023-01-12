Vera season 12: air date, new cast, plot, episode guide and all we know

Vera Season 12 sees Brenda Blethyn and Kenny Doughty reprise their roles as DCI Vera Stanhope and DS Aiden Healy.

Vera season 12 sees the trusty detective, played by acting royalty, Brenda Blethyn, back to solve more killer crimes in the stunning setting of Northumberland.

With six compelling new cases to unravel, Brenda Blethyn and Kenny Doughty resume their roles as the tight-knit detective duo DCI Vera Stanhope and DS Aiden Healy who will be uncovering deadly secrets, passionate affairs and all kinds of betrayals and back-stabbing along the way.

The series will feature a raft of guest stars and familiar faces including former Holby City stars, Hugh Quarshie and Mo Sesay, Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Mark Armstrong (Our Girl) and Sian Webber (EastEnders).

Here we tell you everything we know about the series set to have us all gripped as well as new cast members, plots and details of the crimes...

The new series of Vera will begin on Sunday, January 15 at 8 pm on ITV1 and will feature six brand new episodes which will air weekly in the same Sunday night slot.

You will be able to stream all episodes after they have aired on ITVX.

Vera season 11 aired at the start of 2022 but with the pandemic interrupting filming, the last two episodes of series 11 were left unaired. However, there is good news for viewers because ITV had confirmed that the last two episodes from season 11 have been tagged onto the start of Vera season 12... meaning this latest season will consist of six episodes instead of the usual four.

The opening case sees Vera and Kenny called to a deserted quarry where a body has been found. (Image credit: ITV )

Vera season 12 — what is the first case that Vera will be solving?

A passionate affair and accusations of malpractice at a GP surgery are exposed when the series returns.

The opening case of season 12 sees DCI Vera Stanhope and DS Aiden Healy called to a remote quarry where the charred remains of a local GP called Lucy Yo are found on the back seat of a burnt-out car.

"As Vera and Aiden investigate they discover that GP Lucy has made quite a few enemies among the locals", explains Kenny Doughty who has played Vera's right-hand man, DS Aiden Healy, since joining the cast in 2015.

Former Holby City star and Star Wars actor Hugh Quarshie stars as Lucy’s colleague, Dr Leon Parmer, who is caring for his sick wife but is hiding secrets of his own.

As Vera probes further into Doctor Yo’s life she uncovers a web of intrigue, betrayal and deadly secrets including prescription fraud.

Hugh Quarshie stars as a GP who seems to be hiding some big secrets. (Image credit: ITV )

Vera season 12 — new cast members

All our favourite familiar faces will be back including DC Mark Edwards played by Riley Jones, Pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue played by Paul Kaye and DC Jacqueline Williams, known as Jac, played by Ibinabo Jack.

There will also be a new addition to the cast played by Sarah Kameela Impey.

Sarah is joining as a new regular, Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett and will make her debut in episode four when Dr Malcolm (Paul Kaye) decides to move on to pastures new.

Sarah Kameela Impey plays pathologist Dr Paula Bennett who is joining the cast of Vera Season 12. (Image credit: ITV )

Paula, who joins the series from episode four, is described as having 'An acerbic sense of fun intertwined with a brilliant forensic brain.'

She has had her own heartbreak to deal with following the death of her father which gives her empathy when working a crime scene, however, she never lets her emotions get in the way of gathering facts.

Brenda Blethyn says, "Vera isn't quite sure what to make of Paula at first as she's a bit of a whirlwind and occasionally needs reminding that not everyone's brain works at the same rate as hers does!"

Vera is on the case when she pays Dr Leon Parmer's wife and daughter a visit. (Image credit: ITV )

Vera Season 12 — episode guide

There will be six new episodes this series.

EPISODE TWO - 'The Way The Wind Blows'

Unresolved grievances, betrayal and corporate cover ups all bubble to the surface when the body of a middle-aged woman, Lisa Millworth, is found washed up on the shore of the River Tyne.

EPISODE THREE - 'Against The Tide'

Vera and Aiden are called to a remote lighthouse where a body has been discovered lashed to a sailing boat. The victim is a family man who worked for the local council and was well respected. Vera soon suspects his death was no accident.

EPISODE FOUR - 'For The Grace Of God'

Lance Corporal Conn Burns was a dedicated and diligent solider with a loving young family but his life fell apart after leaving the army. A dark secret from his past and a betrayal left his future looking uncertain...and deadly.

EPISODE FIVE - 'Blue'

A policeman, PC Joel Kingston, from a respected and notable police family, is found dead, floating in a park lake. Vera finds herself investigating both sides of the thin blue line in order to find his killer.

EPISODE SIX - 'The Darkest Evening'

On the night of a huge storm and while trying to get home, Vera comes across an abandoned car with a baby inside. With no mobile signal and blocked roads at every turn she is forced to seek refuge somewhere she'd rather not be. Later on there is shock when a body is found on a track that leads to Vera's ancestral home.

Is there a Vera season 12 trailer?

Sadly not, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Vera season 12 will air from Sunday, January 15 2023 on ITV1 at 8pm.