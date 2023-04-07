Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words — release date and all we know

Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words tells the remarkable story of the inspirational campaigner.

A new BBC Two documentary, Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words, tells the remarkable and inspirational story of the cancer campaigner who touched the lives of millions.

Mum of two, Deborah shared her experience of living with incurable bowel cancer by starting her online blog under the persona of Bowelbabe and quickly amassed a huge following.

Featuring her vast array of Instagram posts, Tik Tok videos, podcasts and family videos, and filmed with Deborah in the months before her sad death in June 2022, this incredibly moving and powerful 80 minute film follows the upbeat mum of two from diagnosis to Damehood.

Deborah James had a huge zest for life. (Image credit: BBC)

The documentary will air later this month on BBC Two and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words — what does the documentary feature?

The documentary features never seen before mobile phone footage and voice notes from Deborah, as well as footage from her podcast, You, Me and The Big C which she made with fellow cancer patients, Lauren Mahon and Rachel Bland.

Trailblazer Deborah worked alongside a dedicated crew in the final few months of her life to chart her highs and lows.

BBC Commissioning Editor Lucy Kon says, "Deborah worked with us on this film right up until the last few weeks of her life and was adamant that it was finished even though she wouldn’t be around to see it through. It’s an incredibly powerful and beautiful piece — emotional, intimate and unique. With enormous warmth and good humour, the documentary echoes the powerful, honest and direct way that Deborah communicated, as if she were talking to a friend or confidante.”

Fun-loving Deborah documented her treatment with candid and often upbeat Instagram posts and Tik Tok videos. (Image credit: BBC)

Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words — what is Deborah's story?

Former deputy head teacher and mum of two, Dame Deborah, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 at the age of 35 and became an outspoken campaigner, encouraging people to check for signs of the deadly disease.

Deborah's GP had initially diagnosed her symptoms as irritable bowel syndrome. However months later and with her symptoms worsening, her worst fears were confirmed when further tests revealed she had incurable bowel cancer and was told it was unlikely she would live to see 40.

Against the odds, Deborah lived for another five years before sadly passing away on June 28, 2022.

The documentary features footage of Deborah receiving treatment in hospital. (Image credit: BBC)

The Bowelbabe Cancer Research Fund (opens in new tab) was set up in May 2022, a month before Deborah's death, to raise money for Cancer Research UK (opens in new tab) with an initial target of £250,000.

It raised £3.5m in less than a week with the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge among those donating. The total to date is £11.3m.

Dame Deborah's husband, Sebastien Bowen, said he was "immensely proud and humbled" to be able to continue his wife's work.

"As a family, we've been overwhelmed by all the support the fund has received, and to raise £11.3m is just incredible," he said.

Prince William and his wife Catherine recently shared their support of the fund on Twitter and Instagram writing: "An incredible legacy which continues to impact so many. We couldn't be more proud of the work of the @bowelbabe Fund."

The Prince had met the mother-of-two last year in the weeks before she died at her parent's home in Surrey, where he awarded her a Damehood.

Deborah broadcasting her podcast, You, Me and The Big C which she started along with fellow cancer patients Rachel Bland and Lauren Mahon. (Image credit: BBC)

What did Dame Deborah James say about her campaigning?

Before she died Deborah left behind a video message expressing her gratitude over the success of her campaign and her plans for how the funds raised would be used.

"One thing I wanted to do before I passed away was to set up the Bowelbabe fund", Dame Deborah said in the video.

"I wanted to set it up to ensure that more people can benefit from some of the things that I benefited from.

"We will ensure that more people have access to personalised medicine, clinical trials, cutting edge technology to help more and more people live longer with cancer."

She added: "Every penny counts. I cannot thank you enough for your support of the Bowelbabe fund. You are awesome."

Deborah loved to dance and get dressed up in glamorous outfits. (Image credit: BBC)

What are bowel cancer symptoms to look out for?

* A persistent change in bowel habits — going more often, with looser stools and sometimes tummy pain.

* Blood in the stools that is not related to other conditions such as piles.

* Abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating always brought on by eating.

The documentary Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words will air later this month on BBC2 and will be available on BBC iPlayer.