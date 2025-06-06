Jamie's Dyslexia Revolution: release date and everything we know

Jamie's Dyslexia Revolution follows Jamie Oliver's campaign to improve the education system for the tens of thousands of children with dyslexia.

Like approximately 10% of the population, Jamie has dyslexia and says the condition made his experience at school a nightmare.

It dented his confidence and left him feeling like had nothing to offer the world.

Jamie says: "It's no secret I struggled at school, but I was one of the lucky ones. I knew I wanted to be a chef, so I had somewhere to go, catering school, where I could thrive.

"The kitchen genuinely saved me. But not everyone is as lucky as me – what happens to those who don't know where to go? We can't leave kids' futures up to luck. We need the education system to update, so everyone has the best possible chance in life.”

Jamie's Dyslexia Revolution will air on Channel 4 at 9 pm on Monday June 9. It's an hour long.

What's Jamie hoping to achieve with Jamie's Dyslexia Revolution?

Jamie's chief goal is to improve the lives of children with dyslexia. He says: "I just want to look 13-year-old kids — who are struggling with reading — in the eye and say to them 'you are NOT worthless…'".

More specifically, Jamie wants to change what the show describes as an "archaic education system," which blocks children with dyslexia from reaching their full potential.

One obvious area that could be improved is the speed at which it takes to determine if your child is dyslexic. Some children are not being picked up until secondary school, and many are no doubt missed altogether.

Jamie is campaigning for all children to be screened for dyslexia within the first two years of school, as well as for more support and training for teachers.

His campaign is backed by presenters Holly Willoughby and Jamie Laing, both of whom are dyslexic.

Jamie Oliver, of course, previously campaigned strongly to improve the nutrition in school meals with great success. He also campaigned for free school meals.

Tim Hancock, commissioning editor at Channel 4 says, "There's surely no more powerful or effective campaigner in the UK than Jamie, and now he’s turning his expertise to a subject extremely close to his heart, and in dire need of his help. I’m thrilled that Channel 4 is following him back on the campaign trail, using his reputation to influence the social issues he thinks are most important in the country right now."

Massive turnout tonight for the first screening of my documentary ‘Jamie’s Dyslexia Revolution’ @Channel4. It’s an unbelievably emotional subject for me and my family ❤️#JamieDyslexia pic.twitter.com/iMtC5GsoHZJune 5, 2025

Jamie Oliver on his own dyslexia

Jamie talked in more depth to the BBC about being dyslexic and his experience as a child.

He said: "School for me was a tricky one. I was very happy. I enjoyed my time at school but as far as actual schooling was concerned, I struggled at every point. I couldn't read very well. I couldn't write very well. I couldn't spell very well.

"And most of the classes required me to be good at all of those otherwise you're ungraded or a very, very bad result, which that as me. I got two GCSEs. So I did struggle.

"My story isn't one of violins and, sort of, sorrow and sobbing. I powered on and was just very self aware of what I was bad at and then tried to collaborate with people to fill my weaknesses, and I've spent 30 years doing that."

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.