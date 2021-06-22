'The Devil’s Hour' — cast, release date, and all about the nightmare-inducing thriller on Amazon Prime

The Devil’s Hour sounds like just the kind of chilling series that’s bound to give you nightmares. Referring to the scariest time of the night — specifically 3.33am — the Amazon Prime Video series follows mum Lucy, who’s woken every night at the same time by terrifying visions and a feeling of foreboding. But a story of sleepless nights, nightmares, and unexplainable occurrences soon becomes one of a brutal murder.

Here’s what we know so far about the six-part mind-bending thriller, which has an all-star cast including Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi...

The Devil’s Hour is a six-part series coming to Amazon Prime Video. They’ve yet to confirm a release date, but we’ll update as soon as we know more.

Is there a trailer for The Devil’s Hour?

As filming has only just started on The Devil's Hour, Amazon hasn’t yet released a trailer for The Devil’s Hour or any first-look pictures. But we’ll post as soon as something lands.

The Devil’s Hour cast — Jessica Raine

Jessica Raine plays troubled mum Lucy, who’s tormented by nightmares and wakes up every night dot on 3.33am at a time when nobody ever wants to go downstairs and investigate strange occurrences. But things change when her visions appear to be connected to a series of brutal murders and a potential serial killer.

Jessica made her name as Jenny Lee in the first three series of BBC1’s Call the Midwife and has gone on to star in Fortitude, The Last Post, and Baptiste. She’s also among the all-star cast in the upcoming Starz drama Becoming Elizabeth about the younger years of Elizabeth I.

The Devil's Hour star Jessica Raine in her Call The Midwife days. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi is playing a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession, who becomes the prime target of a police manhunt. Peter is famous as the twelfth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who and for playing Malcolm Tucker in the satirical comedy The Thick of It. He’s also been in a few top movies recently, including Paddington, Paddington 2, The Personal History of David Copperfield and the soon-to-be-released The Suicide Squad.

Nikesh Patel

Rav Dhillon is a compassionate detective who’s leading the manhunt and the investigation into the murders. He’s played by Nikesh Patel who was Aafrin Dalal in the C4 costume drama Indian Summers. He also recently starred as Foaly in the 2020 fantasy adventure film Artemis Fowl and was Tom in the BBC comedy Starstruck.

Who else is starring in The Devil’s Hour

Also starring in the Amazon Prime series are comedy star Meera Syal, former EastEnders actor Alex Ferns, and Phil Dunster, although their characters are yet to be announced.

The Devil’s Hour locations and what else we know.

Penned by Tom Moran, the new series hails from Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue, who both produced Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Dracula, and is being directed by Johnny Allan (The Irregulars) and Isabelle Sieb (Vigil). Filming began in London and Farnborough Studios earlier this month.