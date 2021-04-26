'Starstruck' on BBC3 — release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know

Starstruck is a new six-part romcom coming on BBC3, written by and starring Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning comedian, writer and actor Rose Matafeo. Set in East London, it explores the complicated relationship between struggling Jessie (Rose Matafeo) and famous film star, Tom (Nikesh Patel).

Most recently, Rose Matafeo released a comedy special called Horndog, which is currently on HBO Max and BBC iPlayer. She is also known for her work on Dead Pixels, Golden Boy and Funny Girls.

Here's everything you need to know about her latest series...

Starstruck is available on BBC iPlayer as a boxset from Sunday, April 25 2021, making it the perfect series for binge watching.

What is the plot of Starstruck?

In Starstruck, we see Jessie (Rose Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead-end jobs. She finds herself in a complicated situation after sleeping with famous film star, Tom (Nikesh Patel), who she doesn't know is internationally known at the time of their one night stand.

Jessie assumes this would just make a fun anecdote, but they realise that they can't keep away from each other, and despite their very different backgrounds there's a connection between them. But will they be able to make things work? It's certainly a great set-up for a series and we look forward to seeing how their relationship progresses...

Who stars in Starstruck?

The full cast list for Starstruck has been announced, with some great names joining Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel in the new series. Here's the line-up...