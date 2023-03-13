Coronation Street fans hail Charlotte Jordan 'outstanding' in sickening new twist

By Lauren Hughes
published

Last night's episode of Coronation Street saw Daisy take the stand in court.

Daisy Midgeley is shocked when Justin walks in to court in Coronation Street
Fans have praised the latest twist in Daisy's stalking storyline. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans were left in awe of Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley in the hit show's, 'outstanding' performance in Friday's (March 10) episode of the ITV show.

Earlier in the week on Coronation Street, it transpired that Daisy would appear in court for a Stalking Protection Order hearing, to speak out about Justin's continual harassment. 

But the character was left flabbergasted after delivering her statement to the court when Justin entered the courtroom, proclaiming that the situation is all a big misunderstanding. 

Viewers took to Twitter to express their approval of Charlotte Jordan's acting skills, claiming that she 'deserves to win every award going' for her performance as the terrified Daisy. 

"Wow @CharlieJordanxo is playing Daisy superbly. You can see the fear in her eyes. A true masterclass in acting. Harrowing stuff. She deserves to win every award going," wrote one impressed Corrie fan.

See more

While another impressed fan of the show said: "@CharlieJordanxo I loved your performance! The scenes were outstanding! #Daisy was heartbreaking."

See more

And a third commented: "Stalking storyline @CharlieJordanxo Is outstanding #Daisy It is really heating up!"

See more

Other Coronation Street fans commented on how the storyline highlights problems within the UK legal system, with one viewer writing: "I’m finding Daisy’s storyline very interesting and uncomfortable, it definitely shows that some of the UK laws surrounding stalking need to change to protect people like Daisy!"

See more

While another viewer agreed that Daisy's story showed how the justice system is a 'joke', writing: "Sadly Daisy’s story is true to life. When you’re terrified of someone the last thing you want is to be seated near him in a courtroom. Too many stalkers end up killing someone. Our justice system is joke."

See more

There's no doubt that Justin's surprise appearance in court was a devastating blow to Daisy, but will she get the justice she deserves? 

Tune in next week to keep up with the latest developments. 

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).

Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.


A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book. 