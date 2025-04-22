Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley leaves with a BANG!
Airs on Friday 2 May 2025.
Daisy Midgeley says goodbye to Weatherfield in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 2 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Daisy Midgeley says her goodbyes before an explosive exit, leaving the street behind in spectacular fashion! The episode kicks off with Jenny thrown into a state of panic from events the night before as she begs Daisy not to leave.
While Ryan, Daniel and Kit mull over their failed relationships with Daisy, she puts the final touches to her escape plan. Emotions run high but will a heart-to-heart with Daniel change her mind?
An excited Gary assures Maria he’s going to make a success of the builder’s yard. But she warns him that it was a mistake to offer Mick a job and tells Mick he’s not welcome. In the precinct, Liam’s in trouble when his phone is snatched but as the lads continue to terrorise him, Mick approaches…
Brian calls with a wheelchair for Julie and, putting on a brave face, she gets Eileen to wheel her into the pub but it’s clear she’s in pain. In the Rovers, Julie lets slip to a worried George that Eileen is bored with their relationship and he needs to make more effort.
Carla takes a swipe at Betsy for faking her injury, while Lisa lets it slide. But when Tracy makes it clear she wants compensation for the damage to her van and Carla asserts Betsy should contribute, how will Lisa react?
Debbie calls with his things and assures a heartbroken Ronnie he’s done nothing wrong, it’s her.
Coronation Street continues on Monday 5 May.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy Swain pushes Carla to breaking point!
Coronation Street spoilers: Carl KISSES Abi Franklin!