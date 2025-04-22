Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley leaves with a BANG!

Daisy Midgeley says goodbye to Weatherfield in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 2 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Daisy Midgeley says her goodbyes before an explosive exit, leaving the street behind in spectacular fashion! The episode kicks off with Jenny thrown into a state of panic from events the night before as she begs Daisy not to leave.

While Ryan, Daniel and Kit mull over their failed relationships with Daisy, she puts the final touches to her escape plan. Emotions run high but will a heart-to-heart with Daniel change her mind?

An excited Gary assures Maria he’s going to make a success of the builder’s yard. But she warns him that it was a mistake to offer Mick a job and tells Mick he’s not welcome. In the precinct, Liam’s in trouble when his phone is snatched but as the lads continue to terrorise him, Mick approaches…

Maria Connor is convinced that Mick is bad news (Image credit: ITV)

Brian calls with a wheelchair for Julie and, putting on a brave face, she gets Eileen to wheel her into the pub but it’s clear she’s in pain. In the Rovers, Julie lets slip to a worried George that Eileen is bored with their relationship and he needs to make more effort.

Carla takes a swipe at Betsy for faking her injury, while Lisa lets it slide. But when Tracy makes it clear she wants compensation for the damage to her van and Carla asserts Betsy should contribute, how will Lisa react?

Debbie calls with his things and assures a heartbroken Ronnie he’s done nothing wrong, it’s her.

Coronation Street continues on Monday 5 May.