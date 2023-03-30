Ed Sheeran reveals he's up for I'm A Celebrity

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has revealed that he likes the idea of heading down under to take part in I'm A Celebrity on this week's episode of The Jonathan Ross Show!

Sheeran was on the sofa to promote his recently-released new album, Subtract, but during a discussion with some of the other guests — Lily Allen, Michael Bublé, and Desiree Burch — about whether they've been approached for reality TV shows before, he let slip that the one he'd most be up for was the ITV series, though he did end up contradicting himself; could he be nervous that Ant and Dec are listening?!

"The one I would do is probably I'm A Celebrity... it looks quite fun", Sheeran said. "Genuinely. It looks fun. If I had time off, you go in a jungle with a bunch of people you sort of know... I'm not going to do it... I do like the idea of it."

Sheeran, who'd make an amazing I'm A Celebrity 2023 addition, also spoke at length about the writing process for the new album, sharing: "I had a load of stuff happen at the beginning of last year… I made another album over the course of a decade, but then some stuff happened to me at the beginning of last year and I wrote this while that was happening and put the other one to the side. It’s kind of happened in a backwards way.”

Lily Allen was on hand to discuss her new Sky comedy series, Dreamland, but she also talked about how singing at Glastonbury alongside Olivia Rodrigo made her feel last summer: "It was really, really amazing. People went absolutely ballistic. I was really overwhelmed. My kids were like, ‘What’s going on?’ Olivia is their idol. People were screaming louder for me than her at some points. I got off stage they didn’t really want to talk to me. In the car on the way back, Marnie looked at me, and went, ‘Are you kind of popular then?’ She was like, ‘What, in the charts?’ And I was like, ‘Yes…’”"

The episode also sees Desiree Burch talking about what's coming up for her, Michael Bublé discusses his love for the UK and Russell Crowe quashes rumors that he's in talks to appear in the Gladiator sequel, stating "I'm not involved. Maximus has departed the world...".

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturdays at 9.40 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.