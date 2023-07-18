I'm A Celebrity 2023 'signs up' huge Coronation Street legend

It's reported that a Coronation Street legend will join the I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up.

Coronation Street legend Alan Halsall is reportedly in talks to take part in I'm A Celebrity 2023.

Alan has played much-loved mechanic Tyrone Dobbs on the soap for 25 years, but it looks like he could be swapping the cobbles for the Australian jungle as he is rumoured to be part of this year's line-up.

According to The Sun, jungle bosses are thrilled Alan is in talks to join the show after years at the top of their wishlist.

A source supposedly told the publication: “Tyrone is one of Corrie’s most-loved characters so Alan comes with a ready-made fan base. Sometimes soap actors who are known for their iconic roles don’t quite translate once in camp, but Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

Alan Halsall is supposedly in talks to join I'm A Celebrity 2023. (Image credit: ITV)

The source added: “I’m A Celeb viewers love a jungle shower surprise and Alan is hiding a killer bod under Tyrone’s oil-streaked mechanic overalls.”

If the rumors are true, Alan will be following in the footsteps of a number of Coronation Street legends who have also appeared on the show.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 saw Simon Gregson, best known as Weatherfield's Steve McDonald take part in the series and finish in second place.

Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson also took part in I'm A Celebrity. (Image credit: ITV)

In I'm A Celebrity 2019, Andy Whyment, who plays fan-favourite Kirk Sutherland, also came second during his appearance on the show.

Earlier this year, Andy and his former Corrie co-star Helen Flanagan, who played the glamorous Rosie Webster, returned for the spin-off series I'm A Celebrity South Africa which saw former campmates come back to take on more challenges in a brand new camp.

Could we be adding Alan Halsall to the I'm A Celebrity winners list?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 airs later this year.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.