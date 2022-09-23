Will Mellor — things you didn’t know about the Strictly Come Dancing star

What else is there to know about Strictly Come Dancing contestant Will Mellor?

Will Mellor has been acting on our screens for over 30 years, but is about to take on his most glamorous role yet as a contestant on this years’ Strictly Come Dancing.

The 46-year-old actor was the first celebrity to be announced as part of Strictly Come Dancing 2022, and is ready to embrace the experience. He said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year. Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.”

Dad-of-two Will is already a familiar face to many, having starred in huge shows such as Hollyoaks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Broadchurch and Line of Duty. More recently he showed viewers a darker side with his portrayal of evil gangster Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street.

But what else is there to know about this talented actor? Let us fill you in…

He was an original cast member of Hollyoaks

William Mellor was born on the 3rd of April 1976, and raised in the town of Bredbury by his parents — mum Shirley and dad Bill. After being signed to a talent agency when he was 12, Will got his first taste of fame two years later when he was cast to play Ben Rowlingson in popular kids program, Children’s Ward.

Soapland beckoned in 1995 and Will was in the original cast line-up for Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, taking on the role of happy-go-lucky James “Jambo” Bolton. His popular character earned Will an adoring fan base, but after three years on the show he decided to quit to pursue other acting opportunities.

Fun fact — Will has appeared in three of the major four UK soaps. As well as his roles in Hollyoaks and Coronation Street, he also played dodgy salesman Will Stamp in three episodes of EastEnders in 2007.

Will Mellor as "Jambo" Bolton with the cast of Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Mersey Television Company Limited)

He's had success as a singer

After leaving Hollyoaks, Will enjoyed a short-lived career as a singer. His debut single, which was a cover of the Leo Sayer hit ‘When I Need You’ was released in 1998, reaching a respectable number five in the UK charts. Unfortunately, his follow-up single ‘No Matter What I Do’ didn’t do as well, peaking at number 23.

But his music video days weren’t done. Will made an appearance in Boyzone’s Comic Relief single ‘When The Going Gets Tough’ in 1999. And more recently the actor teamed up with his showbiz mates Danny Dyer, Paddy McGuinness and Keith Lemon to remake a new version of the 1998 Fat Les anthem, Vindaloo.

The second helping of the catchy tune was released in 2021 in support of the England football team’s bid for the Euros and to raise money for the NHS, who’d worked so tirelessly during the Covid pandemic. Speaking at the time, Will shared: “It’s about a few famous faces but also the general public, kids, NHS key workers, different people all coming together bouncing down the street putting smiles on faces, lifting spirits.”

Will Mellor in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. (Image credit: BBC)

He’s a proud family man

Family is everything to Will, who has been married to wife Michelle McSween since 2007. The couple met when they starred together in the stage musical, Oh, What a Night, and Michelle now runs a performing arts school. They are mum and dad to 18-year-old son Jayden, who has recently signed with Wilano model agency and daughter, Renee, who's 14.

After 23 years together, Will and Michelle are still head-over-heels and the actor says the secret to their successful marriage is making time for one another. In a chat with OK! Will revealed: “We hate routine – it kills the romance, so it’s important for us to step out of that when we can. Rushing to the garage to pick up flowers isn’t romantic to me. Turning up on a random Wednesday when Michelle has had a tough day with a present is way more thoughtful.”

Will Mellor as PC Rod Kennedy in Line of Duty. (Image credit: BBC)

He’s doing Strictly for his mum

With all its glitz and glamour, Strictly is a guaranteed mood booster. And after a difficult last couple of years for his family, Will wanted to sign up for the dancing competition for his mum Shirley, who’s an avid fan of the show.

Revealing his touching decision in an interview on BBC Breakfast, Will explained: "Because [my mum's] had such a tough time, she lost my dad, her brother, brother-in-law and sister in 2020 through Covid, I wanted to give her something to look forward to. We wanted to get on this Strictly train together and add a bit of positivity as she can come down to the show. Create new memories.” We’re sure you’ll do your mum proud, Will.

He's not a fan of spray tans

Strictly is all about spray tans and sequins, but Will might need a little bit of persuading to step inside a tanning booth.

“I ain’t doing a spray tan,” he insisted during a chat with BBC Breakfast. "I don't understand why people want to wear something which looks like you have rubbed brown sauce all over your skin – on your palms and everything! I've never had a spray tan, I've just never been a fan of it.”

We reckon he’ll change his mind and get fully Strictly-fied, bronze glow and all!

Will Mellor as Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

He's bravely spoken about his mental health

Life dealt Will a very cruel blow in 2012 when he lost his beloved sister Joanne to heart failure. The actor has spoken honestly about how he struggled with his guilt of losing his sibling, admitting: "I didn't want to get out of bed some days, was drinking a bit too much, got into gambling a little bit.”

Will, who’s an ambassador for mental health and wellbeing charity The Kaleidoscope Plus Group (opens in new tab) was able to pull through with the support of his family but recognizes the importance of being open. “You've got to realize you're just human and it's all right to feel down, it's all right to feel sad. I cry quite a lot, I'm an emotional person,” Will confesses. "I get highs, I get lows - but that's just part of me. Just accept it. And, you know, it's OK not to be OK."

Will Mellor’s fact file

Frequently asked questions about the actor...

How old is Will Mellor? Will Mellor is 46, he was born on 3rd April 1976.

Is Will Mellor married? Will has been married to dancer and actress Michelle McSween since 2007.

Does Will Mellor have any children? Will and Michelle have two children – son Jayden and daughter Renee.

Where was Will Mellor born? Will was born in Bredbury, Greater Manchester.

How tall is Will Mellor? Will is 5 foot 10.

