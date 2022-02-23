'I'm A Celebrity’ bosses have this ‘EastEnders’ legend at the top of their 2022 wishlist

'I'm A Celebrity' bosses are targeting a particular 'EastEnders' star to take part in this year's show.

It has been reported that I’m A Celebrity bosses are keen for EastEnders star Danny Dyer to take part in this year’s show after he recently announced his exit from the BBC soap after nine years of playing pub landlord Mick Carter.

The BBC confirmed back in January that Danny would be leaving the show 'when his contract comes to an end later this year' and there was even speculation that he could be the next Doctor Who.

But it looks like Danny is already being scouted to take part in other big TV shows, including I’m A Celebrity which is rumored to return to Australia this year after COVID restrictions forced them to move to Gwrych Castle in Wales for the previous two series.

A show source reportedly told The Sun: “Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number one target. They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big-money offer."

Danny Dyer has played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter for nine years. (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

Talking with his daughter, Dani Dyer, on their podcast Sorted with the Dyers, Danny explained the reason behind his departure from EastEnders.

“There's no big story around it, really. Other than the fact I've decided to go off and try some other stuff. I'm 44 now, and I've had nine years of playing Mick and I think he needs to be rested. I'm still looking for that defining role. Maybe it is there, maybe it isn't.

"I've always been quite ambitious and I had quite a long career before I went into EastEnders. I know the landscape has changed slightly but I want to go out there and have another go, and the only way I can do that is if I decide to walk away from the job."

Could the 44-year-old be up for jetting off to the Australian jungle and competing in one of ITV’s biggest shows later this year?

EastEnders continues Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.

Previous episodes of I'm a Celebrity are available on ITV Hub.