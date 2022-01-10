Danny Dyer vs The Daleks?! 'Doctor Who' whispers after BBC confirms his 'EastEnders' exit

Could Doctor Who's next Doctor be played by none other than EastEnders star Danny Dyer?

Speculation over who will be the next Doctor Who has been running wild for some time now. Danny Dyer's departure from the soap (and the suggestion he wants to tackle other roles) has now sparked rumors that the former Queen Vic pub landlord could well be the next person to hold the keys to the TARDIS.

After a nine-year stint on EastEnders, the BBC confirmed on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, that Danny Dyer would be leaving the soap "when his contract comes to an end later this year".

Additionally, one of Danny's friends told The Daily Mail: "Danny loves EastEnders but as an actor, he feels the time is right to explore other roles.

"He's incredibly grateful to the show and the opportunities it has given him and it wasn't a decision he took lightly, but after playing Mick for nearly nine years he feels it's time to give the character of Mick a rest", they added.

Jodie Whittaker is set to regenerate in the BBC centenary special set to air later this year; could that line up with when Danny's EastEnders contract ends? As Russell T. Davies — who will return as Doctor Who showrunner in 2023 — told The Guardian that they were "just starting auditions" for the next Doctor in late December 2021, it's possible that Dyer could now be in the running to join the Whoniverse.

Even if Dyer doesn't end up playing the next Doctor, he could still join the show as a new companion. At the very least, we know that his EastEnders character will be getting a decent send-off.

Talking about his departure, the BBC stated: "Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character which we shall always be grateful for, however, we won't be saying goodbye just yet as there's still quite some time—and plenty of explosive drama for Mick — to come before he departs Walford."

Doctor Who returns later this year for two more specials, the first of which has been named 'Legend of the Sea Devils'. EastEnders continues on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.