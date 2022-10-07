Dancing on Ice 2023: celebrity line up, presenters, judges and all we know

Dancing on Ice 2023 is heading our way next year, and we've already had some names confirmed for the upcoming ITV competition.

Dancing on Ice 2022 saw Regan Gascoigne and his professional skating partner Karina Manta join the Dancing on Ice winners list, with Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer as runner-ups, and Kimberley Wyatt and Mark Hanretty taking third place, in a final that fans called "the best ever".

The ITV hit is set to return for another season in 2023, where a new line-up is ready to take to the ice and compete to become ice skating champion, but it won't be easy as lots of challenges face them along the way.

Teasing what's to come, ITV said: "The greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?"

We've already had some names confirmed ahead of the series launch, and we'll be updating this guide whenever new celebrities are announced, so keep an eye out to find out everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice 2023.

Here's what we know so far...

Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne were the finalists for Dancing on Ice 2022. But who will follow in their footsteps? (Image credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2023 is expected to air in January, although we don't have a confirmed date from ITV just yet. We'll keep you updated when one is announced.

Episodes will be available on ITV and ITVX, the new home of streaming for the broadcaster when the service changes from ITV Hub in November 2022.

Dancing on Ice 2023 contestants

Confirmed names for Dancing on Ice are being announced, and so far we have a great line-up featuring a Love Island star, soap stars and a RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner.

Here's everyone who's been confirmed so far, and we'll keep updating this guide as and when we have more information about our next group of celebrity skaters...

Patsy Palmer

(Image credit: ITV)

EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer was the first confirmed celebrity for next year's Dancing on Ice competition, with the news being officially announced on daytime show This Morning.

Confirming that she was taking part, Patsy said: "I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun.

"My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50-year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!"

John Fashanu

(Image credit: ITV)

Former professional footballer John Fashanu is joining the Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up. Sports fans will know him from his eight-year spell at AFC Wimbledon, but what will happen when he swaps the football pitch for a skating rink?

In a statement confirming his involvement, John told fans: "I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive — I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge!"

Nile Wilson

(Image credit: ITV)

Former British artistic gymnast Nile Wilson will be trying his hand at skating next year, as he joins the Dancing on Ice line-up where he hopes to "feel like an athlete" after retiring from gymnastics in 2021.

He announced the news on YouTube, saying: "I'm going to be on ITV's Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing. I've certainly not done much ice skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again."

"My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no one has ever done before!"

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

(Image credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will take part in Dancing on Ice 2023, after being a fan-favorite among reality TV fans where she and partner Davide Sanclimenti stole both the show and the hearts of the nation.

Confirming the news on Good Morning Britain, she said: "I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice."

Mollie Gallagher

(Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher is also taking to the ice this year, which is definitely a change of scene from the cobbles we're used to seeing her on!

Confirming the news on ITV's Lorraine, she said: "I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!"

She added that she's been asking her fellow Corrie stars for advice, claiming: "I’ll be getting all the tips I can because I’m going to need it!"

The Vivienne

(Image credit: ITV)

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne is the first drag performer to take part in Dancing on Ice.

Revealing the news on social media, The Vivienne said: "I'm beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023!

"This is honestly a dream come true and I can't wait to start training on the ice. To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it's a big step forward for queer representation on TV."

Joey Essex

(Image credit: ITV)

The Only Way is Essex star Joey Essex is also joining the line-up of stars competing for the trophy.

Joey announced the news on This Morning, telling hosts: "I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this."

Speaking about how he’d feel about receiving comments from the judges, Joey said: "I’m doing it for me. I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself. I’m going to put all my effort into this."

Dancing on Ice 2023 hosts

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have presented Dancing on Ice since 2006. (Image credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are expected to return to host Dancing On Ice 2023. If there are any changes to the presenting line-up, we'll be sure to let you know.

Dancing on Ice 2023 judges

The Ice Panel: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. (Image credit: ITV)

Like the hosts, there are no changes expected to the judging panel (aka "The Ice Panel") and we're assuming it will be the same as this year's competition.

This means we should see former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse judging alongside former Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, as well as Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

Is there a trailer for Dancing on Ice 2023?

Not yet, but watch this space!