Dancing On Ice fans praise 'best final ever' as winner is crowned

Dancing On Ice fans thought this year's final was one of the best ever.

Dancing On Ice fans applauded last night’s grand final (Sunday, March. 27) and branded it the “best final ever” as the three remaining celebrities put on a spectacular performance.

Professional dancer Regan Gascoigne was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice 2022 after beating former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, who both came second and third respectively.

The couples each skated twice, with one being a routine especially choreographed for them by Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean, and then their favourite dance from the series.

Brendan Cole and his partner Vanessa Bauer came second in the competition. (Image credit: ITV)

All of the finalists managed to bag perfect scores of 40 for all of their routines, however, it was up to the public vote to decide who won and the judges scores were only advisory.

Kimberly and her professional partner Mark Hanretty finished in third place and after weeks of intense competition she said: "Thank you so much, this has been such a beautiful experience and I'm so grateful to everyone for what they've done for us.”

Kimberly came third in the Dancing On Ice final. (Image credit: ITV)

This news comes after viewers wanted Kimberly to win the show after putting on many effortless performances and topping the leader board constantly for weeks.

After her elimination, the final two pairs skated their interpretations of Torvill and Dean’s gold medal-winning Bolero routine, which is a long-established Dancing On Ice tradition that has been performed for years throughout the competition.

Regan managed to skate to victory alongside his pro skating partner Karina Manta and he was in floods of tears after the news was announced.

Regan was crowned the champion of Dancing On Ice 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

Excited fans took to social media to commend the "best final ever"...

Got to say this has been the best final for along time.The best man won..all series hes been fab #DancingOnIceMarch 27, 2022 See more

Best final ever all 3 deserved to win. Incredible skating by all. Although i did call @regangascoigne would be in the final from his very first performance. #DancingOnIceMarch 27, 2022 See more

@dancingonice One of (if not, the) BEST final ever⛸️. @hollywills and @Schofe- Well done, perfectly professional and humourous throughout, as always!We Love you❤️ #DancingOnIce @ITVMarch 27, 2022 See more

That was the BEST final! 😮 #DancingOnIceMarch 27, 2022 See more

This has to be the best final ever #DancingOnIceMarch 27, 2022 See more

This might just be the best @dancingonice final EVER! Soooo good! @KimberlyKWyatt is amazing!!#DancingOnIce #TeamKimberly #DOIFinalMarch 27, 2022 See more

Before his win, the 26-year-old dancer and son of Paul Gascoigne admitted that he was “battered and bruised” after suffering nasty injuries throughout the series, including popping his shoulder out and flying backwards onto the ice.

He revealed during his appearance on Lorraine in February that: “One tiny little movement can throw you. It sounds so stupid because it is so slippery, but it is so slippery to a point where you're like, you have no control but you genuinely don't. Even when you think you know what you're doing and you have the routine in your head.

“Like the other day when we were just on the practice rink, I went flying and landed on my back literally on something that I had been doing so easily, it just happens."

Previous episodes of Dancing On Ice are available to watch on ITV Hub.