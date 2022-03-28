Dancing On Ice fans praise 'best final ever' as winner is crowned
By Grace Morris published
Dancing On Ice viewers were ecstatic watching the sensational final and thought it was one of the best in a long time.
Dancing On Ice fans applauded last night’s grand final (Sunday, March. 27) and branded it the “best final ever” as the three remaining celebrities put on a spectacular performance.
Professional dancer Regan Gascoigne was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice 2022 after beating former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, who both came second and third respectively.
The couples each skated twice, with one being a routine especially choreographed for them by Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean, and then their favourite dance from the series.
All of the finalists managed to bag perfect scores of 40 for all of their routines, however, it was up to the public vote to decide who won and the judges scores were only advisory.
Kimberly and her professional partner Mark Hanretty finished in third place and after weeks of intense competition she said: "Thank you so much, this has been such a beautiful experience and I'm so grateful to everyone for what they've done for us.”
This news comes after viewers wanted Kimberly to win the show after putting on many effortless performances and topping the leader board constantly for weeks.
After her elimination, the final two pairs skated their interpretations of Torvill and Dean’s gold medal-winning Bolero routine, which is a long-established Dancing On Ice tradition that has been performed for years throughout the competition.
Regan managed to skate to victory alongside his pro skating partner Karina Manta and he was in floods of tears after the news was announced.
Excited fans took to social media to commend the "best final ever"...
Got to say this has been the best final for along time.The best man won..all series hes been fab #DancingOnIceMarch 27, 2022
Best final ever all 3 deserved to win. Incredible skating by all. Although i did call @regangascoigne would be in the final from his very first performance. #DancingOnIceMarch 27, 2022
@dancingonice One of (if not, the) BEST final ever⛸️. @hollywills and @Schofe- Well done, perfectly professional and humourous throughout, as always!We Love you❤️ #DancingOnIce @ITVMarch 27, 2022
That was the BEST final! 😮 #DancingOnIceMarch 27, 2022
This has to be the best final ever #DancingOnIceMarch 27, 2022
This might just be the best @dancingonice final EVER! Soooo good! @KimberlyKWyatt is amazing!!#DancingOnIce #TeamKimberly #DOIFinalMarch 27, 2022
Before his win, the 26-year-old dancer and son of Paul Gascoigne admitted that he was “battered and bruised” after suffering nasty injuries throughout the series, including popping his shoulder out and flying backwards onto the ice.
He revealed during his appearance on Lorraine in February that: “One tiny little movement can throw you. It sounds so stupid because it is so slippery, but it is so slippery to a point where you're like, you have no control but you genuinely don't. Even when you think you know what you're doing and you have the routine in your head.
“Like the other day when we were just on the practice rink, I went flying and landed on my back literally on something that I had been doing so easily, it just happens."
Previous episodes of Dancing On Ice are available to watch on ITV Hub.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
