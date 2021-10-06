‘Dancing On Ice’ announces professional dancer Brendan Cole as latest contestant

Dancing On Ice 2022 have announced that professional dancer Brendan Cole will be taking his dance moves to a rather different and icy surface as he is the latest celebrity to join the 2022 line-up.

He will be joining the likes of Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympic medalist Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby legend Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and singer Rachel Stevens.

Brendan made the announcement on Loose Women today, stating that: “I’m so, so excited. It’s been a while coming now. I’ve known I’d be doing the show for quite some time and I want to get started, I’m so excited to be on the show.”

Talking about his ice-skating experience so far, he revealed: “I’ve had one go. I’m a fairly confident person and I like to think I’m going to be good at what I put my hand to or my feet to! I was thinking okay I’m going to be fine, I’m going to be out there and I was terrible. I was a bit wobbly.

“You can expect to be a bit wobbly on ice but I was hoping I was going to be better than I was. I’ve got time to learn. I’m just going to embrace the whole experience and I’m very excited to get started.”

“To be off the stage for such a long time now. I think March last year I finished my theatre production and all the lockdowns happened. To be back on a big stage - and this is a very big, very cold stage - I cannot tell you how excited I am.

"It means a lot to us in the entertainment industry to have these opportunities and I’m going to take it with both skates!” he added.

Brendan was a professional dancer on 'Strictly Come Dancing' for 15 years. (Image credit: BBC)

As well as being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing for fifteen years and winning the first series, Brendan has gone on to judge New Zealand's Dancing with the Stars and has taken part in other TV shows such as SAS Who Dares Wins and The X Factor: Celebrity. He has also been a show regular on Good Morning Britain, Loose Women and It Takes Two.

He has also dipped his feet into the world of theatre as he has created and starred in his own stage productions over the years.

This news comes after judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.