'Dancing On Ice' signs up four more stars

Dancing On Ice 2022 has revealed that Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, Love Island 2021 star Liberty Poole, rugby player Ben Foden, and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne will all be taking to the ice for the new series.

They will be joining the already announced contestants Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor and Bez from the Happy Mondays.

Stef announced the exciting news with an exclusive message on Good Morning Britain, saying: “I have some really exciting news. I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz. I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!”

The Team GB Paralympic legend is a five-time world record holder, reigning world champion in the London 2017 Long Jump. She has won a number of Paralympic medals over the years, claiming her first Paralympic medal at the Beijing Games in 2008, where she won bronze in the T44 200m for Canada.

She then won silver at the 2012 London Paralympic Games in the Long Jump and again at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

As well as her elite skills on the track, she also reached the finals of Celebrity MasterChef in 2018, and also works as a broadcaster, actress, professional speaker and model.

Joining the Paralympian on the ice is reality TV star, Liberty Poole who shot to fame when she appeared on Love Island 2021, where she was coupled up with Jake Cornish for the majority of the series until they ended their relationship and left the villa early.

Liberty announced the news in an Instagram post, saying “I’m going to be learning to dance...on ice! Wish me luck! So excited to join the show that I’ve loved watching for years @dancingonice @itv.”

She also revealed that: “I grew up watching Dancing on Ice and my mum actually used to be a figure skater.

"I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can't do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything, so I'm really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can. Not just skating around the ice but actually dancing on ice. Bring it on!"

Former England rugby legend Ben Foden, will also be getting his skates on as he commented that: “I used to skate a little when I was a kid. I'd go to ice discos when I was 15, 16 (years old) and you'd always see these kids that could do pirouettes that had a proper dancing background.

"I like the idea of learning a new sport and a new skill. I'm quite competitive as well so I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I'm not necessarily good at!"

Another celebrity swapping the stage for the ice rink is singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne, who added that: “Obviously I dance and love dancing, but it’s the skill of this… I’ve always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!”

This news comes after it was announced judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.