'Dancing On Ice' to replace judge John Barrowman for 2022 series

John Barrowman won't be joining the rest of the 'Dancing On Ice' judging panel for the new series.

ITV has announced that Dancing On Ice judge John Barrowman won't be returning to the show for the next series.

John joined the judging panel back in 2019, but after two years the star is set to be replaced as the series returns to ITV in the new year.

An ITV spokesperson said: "We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."

The 'Dancing on Ice' judging panel will look a little different in 2022 as John Barrowman leaves the show. (Image credit: ITV)

Barrowman was at the centre of controversy earlier this year following sexual misconduct allegations that were made against him while filming Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood.

Crew members alleged that Barrowman exposed himself on a regular basis behind the scenes of the show.

At the time Barrowman addressed the allegations and apologised by saying: "With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously.

"Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed."

After stepping back from 'Dancing On Ice' John Barrowman will be hosting 'All Star Musicals' for ITV. (Image credit: ITV)

Despite the fact John won't be returning to the Dancing On Ice panel, there is no suggestion whatsoever that ITV has cut ties with the star and, as the statement from the channel says, he will be returning to front All Star Musicals with Elaine Paige later in the year.

The news that John won't be returning to the skating competition comes as Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor is announced as the first contestant for the 2022 series.

It's also just been announced that Happy Mondays star Bez will be joining the ITV favourite as the second contestant.

Bez said: "At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!"

“I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off."

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.