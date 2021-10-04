'Dancing On Ice' 2022 announces 'Coronation Street' star Sally Dynevor as first contstant

Sally Dynevor is the first celebrity to be announced for 'Dancing On Ice' 2022.

Dancing on Ice 2022 has announced that Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor will be swapping the Weatherfield cobbles for an ice rink as she's named the first celebrity signing for the new series.

The news that the soap legend, who has played Sally Webster on Coronation Street for more than three decades, would be donning her ice skates was announced on ITV's Lorraine this morning.

Joining Lorraine Kelly earlier today to exclusively reveal the news, Sally said: “Now everyone knows I’m doing it I can’t back out can I?! And I’m so scared!”

Asked if she’s skated before, Sally said: “No never! I went with Hattie [her daughter] when she was little and I had a penguin and then thought this is too hard so I’ll go and get a coffee!”

She went on to say: “This is a massive challenge, Lorraine. It really, really is. I’m not getting any younger, I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say you know what? I gave it a go.”

Sally has been a 'Coronation Street' favourite since 1986. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans of Coronation Street will also know that Sally is not only famous in her own right, but she also has a very famous daughter, because she is mum to Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton.

Sally joins a long list of soap stars who have taken part in the skating competition over the years. The last series of Dancing On Ice saw Emmerdale's Joe Warren Plant take part alongside former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, who ended up coming second in the competition.

Other Coronation Street stars who have shown off their skating on live TV include Jane Danson, Samia Longchambon, Lisa George, and Sally's on-screen daughter, Brooke Vincent.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in the new year.