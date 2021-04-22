'Celebrity MasterChef' 2021 — start date, contestants, judges and everything you need to know

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is almost here, and there's 20 new celebrities waiting to compete for that coveted MasterChef trophy. From singers to comedians, there's a whole host of talent ready to show judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode just how good they are in the kitchen.



Speaking about the new series, editor Katie Attwood said: "This year’s line-up promises a huge amount of humour and entertainment.

"Lockdown has proved productive for our famous faces’ culinary skills and we are set to see some exceptional talent and astonishing dishes as the celebrities swap their day jobs for a spot in the MasterChef kitchen."

Here's everything we know about Celebrity MasterChef so far...

We don't have an official release date for Celebrity MasterChef just yet, but we do know its expected to air in the summer. Previous episodes can be watched via iPlayer.

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: "Celebrity MasterChef is one the highlights of the British summertime schedule and this series is as entertaining and charming as ever.

"The 20 brave celebrities are joined by a host of chefs at the top of their game in brand new tasks which makes this year feel extra special. The standard of cooking is like nothing we have seen before."

Who are the celebrity contestants?

MasterChef confirmed the exciting line-up in a social media post, revealing there's 20 new contestants competing against each other this season. Here's who's taking part...

Johannes Radebe ( Strictly Come Dancing , professional dancer)

, professional dancer) Rita Simons ( EastEnders actress)

actress) Kem Cetinay ( Love Island )

) Duncan James (singer)

(singer) Katie Price (model)

Joe Swash (presenter)

Michelle Collins ( Coronation Street actress)

actress) Su Pollard (actress and singer)

Nabil Abdulrashid (comedian)

Melanie Sykes (presenter)

Megan McKenna (reality star)

Bez (Happy Mondays dancer)

Melissa Johns (actress)

Dion Dublin (presenter)

Penny Lancaster ( Loose Women )

) Kadeena Cox (paralympian)

Munya Chawawa (comedian)

Patrick Grant (fashion designer)

Will Kirk (furniture restorer)

Gavin Esler (journalist)

Who are the judges?

Gregg Wallace and John Torode return as head judges for Celebrity MasterChef, and they'll be joined by guest judges such as renowned chefs Tom Kerridge, Nisha Katona, and Nieves Barragan Mohacho. Other judges will likely be confirmed closer to the series.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — but watch this space!