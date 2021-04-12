Celebrity MasterChef winners - who has won the show so far?

Over the last fifteen years, Celebrity MasterChef winners have ranged from sports personalities to soap stars, and presenters to pop stars - with each one bringing their A-game into the kitchen as they show off their culinary skills.

Each series on the BBC has seen judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode putting the famous faces to the test as they cook up a storm in the famous Masterchef kitchen and compete to be crowned champion.

But can you remember who has won each series since the celebrity spin off launched in 2006? Here are all the names of everyone who has lifted that coveted Celebrity MasterChef winners' trophy over the years...

2020 — Riyadh Khalaf

Riyadh Khalaf was crowned Celebrity MasterChef winner in 2020. (Image credit: Getty )

YouTube star Riyadh managed to beat English rower Sir Matthew Pinsent and Olympic champion Sam Ouek to the 2020 Celebrity MasterChef crown after impressing the judges with a menu that he dedicated to his dad. After winning he said: "I am in absolute shock. I can't believe it. This show I have been watching since I was at school and have gone from being a fan to winning the thing - this is, without a doubt, the biggest achievement of my life."

2019 — Greg Rutherford

Greg proved he was a forced to be reckoned with in the kitchen. (Image credit: Getty)

Olympian Greg Rutherford battled it out in the kitchen against the likes of Joey Essex, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse and Vicky Pattison. But this isn't the only culinary show Greg has appeared on... he also took part in Battlechefs and The Great Sport Relief Bake Off.

2018 — John Partridge

Actor John Partridge wowed judges with his culinary skills. (Image credit: Getty)

Former EastEnders star John beat Spencer Matthews and Martin Bayfield in the final where his last three dishes of the series were all inspired by growing up in Lancashire. Since winning Celebrity MasterChef in 2018, John has released his own cookbook called There's No Taste Like Home.

2017 — Angellica Bell

Angelica left everyone impressed with her Chocolate Nightmare dessert. (Image credit: Getty)

Angelica found herself in the final alongside Ulrika Jonsson and Dev Griffin, and pipped them both to the post with her 'Chocolate Nightmare' dessert that went down a storm with the judges. Following her win, presenter Angelica said: "It has been one of the most stressful yet rewarding experiences I've ever been through. I didn't realise just how passionate I was about food and how much I thrived on learning more."

2016 — Alexis Conran

Alexis served octopus stew as his starter in the 2016 final. (Image credit: Getty)

2016 saw BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and singer Jimmy Osmond beaten by Real Hustle star Alexis Conran. He served up a meal of octopus stew to start, with stuffed chicken leg, artichokes, peas and beetroot for main, white a nut filo pastry pin wheel for dessert.

2015 — Kimberly Wyatt

Former Pussycat Doll Kimberley was crowned winner in 2015. (Image credit: Getty)

2015 saw Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt take home the Celebrity MasterChef crown, beating Rylan Clark-Neal, Sam Nixon and EastEnders star Scott Maslen along the way. Kimberley said of being on the show: "This has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. The whole reason for being in MasterChef was because I am a new mum and to create something for my little Willow to look up to, and I think that's what this represents. Since her win, Kimberley has presented her own kitchen garden segment on Lorraine.

2014 — Sophie Thompson

Sophie took home the Celebrity MasterChef winners' crown in 2014. (Image credit: Getty)

Roulade of duck, roasted brill with a paper crust and a steamed cherry pudding were on the winning menu cooked up by actress Sophie. She appeared in the series alongside Christopher Biggins, Kiki Dee, Emma Barton and Russell Grant, but beat them all to take home the trophy.

2013 — Ade Edmondson

Ade beat Les Dennis and Janet Street-Porter in the 2013 final. (Image credit: Getty)

Comedian and actor Ade beat Les Dennis and Janet Street-Porter in the final, and was thrilled to be crowned winner. He said: "I'm very, very chuffed. I've spent most of my life being second, so to actually come top feels very weird. It feels unusual, but I'm very, very pleased indeed. It's quite nice to be first!"

2012 — Emma Kennedy

Jonathan Creek actress Emma called winning Celebrity MasterChef one of her all-time life achievements after beating Michael Underwood and Danny Mills to the trophy. Emma wowed the judges with pea, mint and ricotta ravioli with pancetta butter and pea shoots to start, before serving a pan fried turbot topped with samphire and a vegetable-filled leek cannelloni. For dessert she served Ile Flottante — or floating island as it is also known — a dessert consisting of meringue floating on creme anglaise.

2011 — Phil Vickery

Phil proved rugby wasn't his only talent when he won Celebrity MasterChef in 2011. (Image credit: Getty)

Former England rugby captain Phil Vickery wowed judges with his impressive three course meal in the final, consisting of scallops for starter, followed by lamb fillet with fondant potatoes and a orange and chocolate bread and butter pudding with clotted cream for dessert.

After beating Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard and journalist Kirsty Wark in the final, Phil said: "I never ever thought for one second I'd have it in me to be champion. Who says miracles can't happen?!"

2010 — Lisa Faulkner

Lisa is now married to MasterChef judge John Torode. (Image credit: Getty)

2010 saw Lisa crowned the winner of the show, beating the likes on Christine Hamilton and Dick Strawbridge in the final. But it wasn't just the MasterChef trophy that Lisa took away from the competition. Being part of the show proved to be more life-changing than she expected when she went on to marry judge John Torode five years later. The pair now host cooking shows together, and share their passion for food with their many social media followers.

2009 — Jayne Middlemiss

Jayne took the Celebrity MasterChef winners' crown in 2009. (Image credit: Getty)

TV presenter Jayne beat actress Tracy-Anne Oberman, Ian Thomas, Coronation Street's Wendi Peters, Sian Lloyd and rugby star Brian Moore to win the crown in series four, clinching the title with her dessert of lavender panacotta with crystallised violets.

At the time she said: "It's so exciting to be crowned MasterChef champion. It was a truly incredible experience. It has given me confidence and allowed me to realise my passion for cooking. I hope this is just the start of my culinary journey."

2008 — Liz McClarnon

Former Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon won the show in 2008. (Image credit: Getty)

Liz beat Andi Peters and actor Mark Moraghan in the final of series three when she whipped up a three course extravaganza of prosciutto-wrapped scallops, deconstructed beef wellington with oxtail, and sticky toffee creme brûlée — not bad for someone who claimed they couldn't cook! However, Liz discovered there was a drawback to winning the show... "I'm so glad I won. It was such a tough journey for someone who could not cook. The only downside is I had to cook my own birthday meal because I was the best cook in the house!"

2007 — Nadia Sawalha

Nadia won the second series of Celebrity MasterChef. (Image credit: Getty)

The second series of Celebrity MasterChef saw actress and Loose Women presenter, Nadia Sawalha, competing against Pauline Quirke, Phil Tufnell, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson. In the end she won the series and went on to host Junior MasterChef.

2006 — Matt Dawson

Matt was the first ever contestant to win Celebrity MasterChef. (Image credit: Getty )

Matt was the first ever celebrity winner of Celebrity MasterChef, proving that England rugby superstars can also whip up the most amazing creations in the kitchen. He beat athlete Roger Black and presenter Hardeep Singh Kohil in the all-male final by wowing the judges with a salmon carpaccio with scallion pancakes, pan-fried sea bass and an almond and pear tart.