‘Celebrity MasterChef’ fans are gobsmacked as Melissa Johns is sent home

The remaining four Celebrity MasterChef contestants, Katie Price, Joe Swash, Dion Dublin and Melissa Johns put on their aprons once again to earn their place in the semi-finals. However, fans were unimpressed with the latest decision to send actress Melissa Johns home, after so far impressing Gregg Wallace and John Torode with her cooking skills.

The first challenge was a knowledge test, where the celebrities had to taste and write down what they thought that particular food was. For this specific one, they had to identify what each of the four tropical fruits were under the cloth, including mango, passion fruit, lychee and dragon fruit. Melissa was up first and did very well, guessing three out of four correctly.

Straight after, they had to do a skills test, where they had 15 minutes to make sweetcorn fritters, smashed avocado and poached egg. In the skills test, John said to Melissa, “For somebody who’s never made sweetcorn pancakes or poached an egg before, I think you’ve done a good job,” and Gregg chimed in, “I think you can leave here happy.”

Melissa impressed fans with her cooking skills, and they were sad to see her sent home. (Image credit: BBC)

Next up was their biggest challenge yet, which saw Chef Sabrina Gidda, an executive chef at an exclusive all-female members club, called AllBright, come into the MasterChef kitchen and have the celebrities cook some of her favourite recipes.

Melissa was given one of Sabrina’s favourite desserts, where she had to balance the flavours of Indian, French and Italian cuisine to create hot chocolate mousse served with cardamom custard gelato topped with a cardamom and pistachio streusel.

It was an intense challenge for Melissa as she had to make the ice cream herself, something she had never done before. But she absolutely smashed it, with Sabrina saying, “It is spot on, ok? And it’s about as good as it would be coming out of my kitchen, so well done.”

'It's as good as anything coming out of my kitchen' - The highest of praise from @MissGidda!#CelebrityMasterChef continues Friday at 9pm on @BBCOne, so make sure you're all caught up on @BBCiPlayer 👉https://t.co/ppgEl6FRlL pic.twitter.com/6pq5PWdfaVAugust 24, 2021 See more

The final challenge required the celebrities to cook a dish inspired by a food delivery. Melissa made a chicken curry with basmati rice and served it with a cashew nut and raisin-filled Peshwari naan. However, this dish did not impress the judges as much as her previous ones. Melissa’s rice was overcooked, so much so that John and Gregg even managed to pick the rice shape up and it all stayed together!

John commented that her chicken curry was 'very sweet' and that the chicken was dry. Gregg said that the flavours are great but the bread was a little heavy.

A disappointed Melissa said, “I know that I have cooked that dish so much better. I just feel like I have hit the bottom of the rollercoaster.”

Sadly, despite her brilliant dishes from before, her culinary efforts weren’t enough to get her through to the next round. Melissa still reflected on the experience positively, stating, “I will look back on my MasterChef experience with a huge smile on my face. I’ve had the best time and it was my time to go.”

Fans were also sad to see her go and expressed their disbelief on Twitter...

What a shame for Melissa, didn’t want to see her go #CelebrityMasterChefAugust 24, 2021 See more

#CelebrityMasterChef I honestly can't believe Melissa left tonight. She was one of the better ones. Absolutely guttedAugust 24, 2021 See more

I'm sad that Melissa has gone home. However she can leave with her head held high knowing that she's a true inspiration to anyone who has a disability. When you put you mind to it you can do anything. Well done Melissa 💔😭❤️👏 #CelebrityMasterChef @MelissaJohns_1 xxAugust 24, 2021 See more

Melissa leaves, I really wanted to see here cook again. Well done to the others though. #CelebrityMasterChefAugust 24, 2021 See more

JUSTICE FOR MELISSA #CelebrityMasterChef #MasterChefUKAugust 24, 2021 See more

Melissa’s gone 😭#CelebrityMasterChef pic.twitter.com/pdCMheOSXbAugust 24, 2021 See more

Melissa woz robbed!#CelebrityMasterChefAugust 24, 2021 See more

Celebrity MasterChef continues on Friday 27th August at 9pm on BBC1.