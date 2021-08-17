Katie Price on doing Celebrity MasterChef — 'I've been a fan for years... it's staple viewing in the Pricey household'

Katie Price joins Celebrity MasterChef 2021 for the third week of heats starting on Monday August 23 on BBC1. TV personality and author Katie joins ex-England footballer and TV Presenter Dion Dublin, former EastEnders actor and presenter Joe Swash, furniture restorer Will Kirk and actor Melissa Johns. All are out to impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

The first challenge is the brand new 'Under The Cloche' section with its secret ingredients, followed by 'The Street Food Challenge'. In this, the stars are presented with a popular street food dish from Jamaica, called Escovitch fish with festival dumplings, which they must taste and then try to identify the ingredients that are in it. However, the challenge doesn’t end there as the celebs are then tasked with having to cook this classic national dish for themselves.

Then in the final test of culinary creativity, this week's contestants are asked to prepare their 'Dinner Party Dish' – something they would cook to impress if someone was coming round to eat in just one hour.

Did Katie Price handle the Celebrity MasterChef pressure or crack in the kitchen? Here, Katie reveals all.

Katie Price on doing Celebrity MasterChef...

Katie Price says: "I love MasterChef and have been a fan of the show for years - it's staple viewing of the Pricey household. It's amazing! I was super nervous, but right at home at the same time. The kitchen is the heart of my home, it's where the love is at and where I am happiest cooking with my kids. Gregg’s cheeky smile was really reassuring and supportive, he’s got all the greengrocer banter — ‘Apples and Pears‘ and all that! John’s a little bit more serious but I got him laughing at my jokes!"

Celebrity MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace. (Image credit: BBC)

Katie Price on preparing for Celebrity MasterChef and her home cooking...

"I practiced a lot, my sister Sophie and her partner Harry where my mentors, critics and human guinea pigs! I haven’t poisoned anyone yet! Yes, my family give Mum’s cooking the thumbs up – it’s traditional, homemade, feeding-of-the-five-thousand vibe. I always end up cooking for other people's children and their friends, I have no clue when it comes to cooking for just two people."

Katie Price on her favorite meal and what's always in her fridge...

'It's a curry, a Chicken Korma. My ultimate comfort food. Eggs, milk and cheese are always in my fridge. Eggs because I love them - milk and cheese are must have for mums to knock up quick meals like Omelettes, mac and cheese, cheese to nibble, making dips and sandwiches. They're basic building-block ingredients for loads of things."

Katie Price reveals her favorite chef...

"Gordon Ramsay because like me he is a busy working parent, family comes first, he’s self-made, doesn't take prisoners or suffer fools, knows what he likes and is a bloody good chef! I respect what he puts into being the best, he is nothing short of passionate for food. Marco Pierre White is my second."

Gordon Ramsay is Katie Price's favorite chef. (Image credit: ITV)

Katie Price on competing against Melissa Johns, Joe Swash, Will Kirk and Dion Dublin...

"We were like one big family. It’s scary — probably one of the most nerve-racking things I have ever done! We all come from different backgrounds but share a passion for the same thing and that's food. It's true what they say that food is the pathway to the soul, or heart. I made some great friends and even fonder memories, and had a lot of laughs! Celebrity MasterChef may have inspired me to bring out my own cook book - The Pricey Can Cook! John and Gregg gave me their official seal of approval!"

Katie Price (centre) with her Celebrity MasterChef kitchen competitors, (from left) Will Kirk, Melissa Johns, Joe Swash and Dion Dublin. (Image credit: BBC)

Katie Price's quickfire foodie questions...

Favourite restaurant and why?

"The Elizabethan in Patcham, Brighton. I have extremely fond memories of wonderful times there with family and good friends. They serve a great authentic curry."

What has been your go to takeaway through lockdown?

"Turkish - I love a Lamb Sheesh kebab!"

What was the first restaurant you went to after they reopened?

"GINZA, St James. It is a Japanese restaurant in Mayfair. The food is melt in the mouth, it’s the Rolls Royce of fine dining - I love Sushi. It’s sexy food!"

Favourite dish to cook at home?

"It has to be Toad-in-the-Hole. My red onion gravy is to die for!"

When are Katie Price's episodes of Celebrity MasterChef being shown?

Join Katie Price in Celebrity MasterChef from Monday, August 23 at 9pm on BBC1. Subsequent episodes run on Tuesday, August 24 and Friday, August 27, again at 9pm. The episodes will also run on BBCiPlayer after airing.