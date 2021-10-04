'Dancing on Ice' 2022: line-up, judges, and everything we know

Dancing on Ice 2022 is set to air early next year, with the 14th season of the competition screening on ITV. The series has been running since 2006, and saw Coronation Street actress Gaynor Faye crowned as the first-ever winner. Since then, we've also seen the likes of Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden, Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle and actor Joe Swash earning the coveted title.

While fans will have to wait a little longer to see the next season of Dancing on Ice, we do already know a few things about what's in store for 2022 including first contestants and changes to the judging panel.

Here's what you need to know so far...

We don't have a confirmed air date for Dancing on Ice yet, only that it's expected to start in early 2022. We will keep you updated once that changes.

Who are the contestants for Dancing on Ice 2022?

Sally Dynevor

(Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor is the first confirmed contestant for Dancing on Ice 2022. Best known for her role as Sally Webster, the actress revealed that she'd be participating in the series on ITV daytime series Lorraine.

During the interview, she revealed: “Now everyone knows I’m doing it I can’t back out can I?! And I’m so scared!”

Asked if she’s skated before, Sally said: “No never! I went with Hattie [her daughter] when she was little and I had a penguin and then thought this is too hard so I’ll go and get a coffee! This is a massive challenge, Lorraine. It really, really is. I’m not getting any younger, I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say you know what? I gave it a go.”

Mark Berry (Bez)

(Image credit: ITV)

Happy Mondays star Bez is the second celebrity to be taking to the ice this season. Speaking to Dancing On Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning, he said: "At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!”

"I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off."

So far no other contestants have been revealed, but we will keep this guide updated with any new announcements!

Who is on the Dancing on Ice 2022 judging panel?

(Image credit: ITV)

Figure skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are expected to reprise their roles as judges, alongside Ashley Banjo, but it was recently confirmed that John Barrowman would not appear on the panel for the 2022 competition.

A replacement of John Barrowman has not been confirmed, but an ITV spokesperson said: "We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."

Is there a trailer yet?

Not yet - it's far too early for a new trailer!