'Dancing On Ice' signs up TV Presenter Ria Hebden as latest contestant

'Dancing On Ice' signs up Ria Hebden as the latest celebrity to join the line-up.

Dancing On Ice 2022 has announced that TV Presenter Ria Hebden will be joining the celebrity line-up of Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, singer Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole and BMX Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte in competing for the Dancing On Ice trophy.

Ria surprised presenter Lorraine Kelly with the exciting announcement on ITV’s Lorraine this morning as she revealed that today’s entertainment news was in fact all about herself.

She announced: "It’ll be fun. This is one of ITV’s most sparkly shows so when they asked me I was like absolutely, we watch it at home. It will be brilliant to learn a new scary skill.

“You’ve got to say yes to things that excite you, that are a little bit scary because that’s when the growth happens — I’m hoping so anyway!”

She added that she hopes to inspire everyone to try different things by taking part in the series, saying: “I’m going to go on this journey and hopefully inspire mums, dads and everyone to give things a go.”

When Loraine quizzed Ria on whether she had skated much before, she responded, “I went when I was 10 years old with my grandma and grandad to – and people in Yorkshire will remember – Bradford Ice Rink. I skated there. If I’m honest the last time I went on the ice was about six years ago with Noah [her son] and I did more drinking of mulled wine than skating!”

Ria is a familiar face on British TV, being the official Entertainment presenter on ITV’s Lorraine as well as appearing as a panelist on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – the Daily Drop and Strictly It Takes Two. She has also done live outside broadcasts for This Morning and has been nominated for many awards, such as Best Presenter at the 2020 New Voice Awards.

Ria also dropped the news on Twitter, saying: “OMG this is really happening!! I'm delighted to share that I'll be joining the 2022 cast of ITV's most sparkliest show, Dancing on Ice and I can't wait to get my skates on!! @dancingonice @ITV #dancingonice #YesYouGoGirl #FridayMotivation #presenterlife.”

OMG this is really happening!! I'm delighted to share that I'll be joining the 2022 cast of ITV's most sparkliest show, Dancing on Ice and I can't wait to get my skates on!! 🤩🎉⛸ @dancingonice@ITV #dancingonice#YesYouGoGirl #FridayMotivation #presenterlife pic.twitter.com/sA5Eygbe9jOctober 8, 2021 See more

This news comes after judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.