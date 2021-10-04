'Dancing on Ice' confirms Happy Mondays star Bez as second contestant

Dancing On Ice 2022 has announced that Happy Mondays star Mark ‘Bez’ Berry will be swapping the stage for the ice rink as he’s the second celebrity to join the new series line-up alongside Coronation Street star, Sally Dynevor.

The maraca shaking legend announced the news on This Morning today to presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, who also present Dancing On Ice.

Bez told them that: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!

“I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off."

The hit TV show Dancing On Ice will be returning to our screens in the new year with twelve new celebrities skating for the trophy. Each week, they will skate live with their pro partners to try and dazzle the panel of judges and the viewers, who will decide the winners of the competition.

Bez has taken part in many TV shows over the years. From winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2005, to cooking on this year’s Celebrity MasterChef and appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox along with bandmate and close friend Shaun Ryder, who also sent Bez a special message regarding the announcement: “It’s a happy Monday! Hope it’s not a black and blue Monday, mate. I’m here to wish you all the best and say good luck fella for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm ‘cos it can get a bit cold! So, call the cops, good luck bro!”

Meanwhile, it's been revealed that John Barrowman will not be returning as a judge for the new series.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.