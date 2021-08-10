‘Celebrity MasterChef’ viewers in hysterics at Happy Mondays star Bez

It certainly was a happy Monday for viewers on last night’s new series of Celebrity MasterChef as watchers were in stitches at music star Mark Berry aka ‘Bez’s’ hilarious personality on the show.

John Torrode and Gregg Wallace have returned for the 16th series of Celebrity MasterChef, with a brand new set of celebrities.

In this first episode, we saw Bez and other celebrities, such as EastEnders star Rita Simons, actress Su Pollard, singer Duncan James from the boyband Blue, and comedian Munya Chawawa compete to be the Celebrity MasterChef champion.

The episode began with John introducing a brand new challenge for the celebrities called ‘Under the Cloche,’ where they must create a dish that showcases the ingredient hidden under the cloche. Bez’s ingredient was rhubarb and also revealed to the viewers that: “I’ll try any food at least once. Fresh figs make me ears itch. Apart from that, I can eat anything.”

Bez made his first rhubarb crumble, described by himself as “sloppy” as it literally crumbled when he attempted to dish it up onto the plate.

"It deserves to look better," Gregg commented when Bez served it to them. "Can't serve a crumble straight on a plate." Bez responded with, "Well, I've just found that out, as it goes."

“It deserves to look better,” Gregg commented when Bez served it to them. “Can’t serve a crumble straight on a plate.” Bez responded with, “Well, I’ve just found that out, as it goes.”

However, John and Gregg were still impressed with his cooking skills.

The second challenge saw the celebrities partake in the ‘Street Food Challenge’ where they had to taste and identify all 30 ingredients in the Danish dish Frikadelle and then remake it. Bez amused viewers as he hilariously remarked, “You know what? I foolishly ate some crisps just before I came in, as well. And it’s interfering with me palate.”

But fans were entertained the most by the fact that Bez pronounced anchovies as handkerchiefs in the final challenge!

Fans tweeted while crying with laughter at his pronunciation failure and his comical wit:

Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC1. Episodes can also be watched on demand via iPlayer.