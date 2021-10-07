'Dancing On Ice' reveals Olympian Kye Whyte as latest contestant

'Dancing On Ice' has announced Kye Whyte as the latest celebrity to join the line-up.

Dancing On Ice 2022 has confirmed Kye Whyte as the latest contestant to take part in the newest series, where he will be joining the already announced line-up of Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, singer Rachel Stevens and professional dancer Brendan Cole.

He announced the news on CBBC’s Newsround this morning and said that he was “feeling good” about taking part.

Talking about whether he’s skated before, he responded, “I have [roller-skated] when I was younger so we’ll see how it goes.”

He then went on to reveal how long he had kept the secret for, saying, “Only three or four weeks. I think I was the last person to get selected. I was not told not to tell anyone and I’ve been waiting for the big reveal! My family knows. My dad and my brother roller-skate so I think they’re excited.”

His ability to roller-skate and his fearless attitude had also helped him through the audition process, as he explained that: “When I did the audition I kind of related it to roller-skating so I think I did pretty well… I think the thing I’m really confident about is I don’t really mind if I fall, I’m quite fearless.”

Kye’s confident and brave outlook are qualities that could make him go far in the competition, especially since he made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer where he won Great Britain’s first ever BMX Olympic medal, achieving silver.

When questioned about how he felt about picking up his skating partner, he commented, “The picking up and stuff I’m not too worried about. As long as I do my gym properly I should be alright. It’s the routines – I’m very forgetful! So, yeah, that’s what I’m a bit wary of.

“I think I can win Dancing On Ice. I’d love to see if I can make the final because, as I said, I’m very competitive. You know what? I want to make the final!” he added.

This news comes after it was announced that judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.