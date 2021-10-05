'Dancing on Ice' signs up S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens

Rachel Stevens is the seventh celeb getting their skates on for 'Dancing on Ice' 2022

ITV has revealed the next celebrity joining Dancing on Ice 2022 is none other than Rachel Stevens!

The former S Club 7 star revealed the news on Tuesday's (Oct. 5) episode of This Morning when she joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby live.

Rachel Stevens said: "It now feels really real, this is really happening. I'm so excited, obviously really nervous. It's one of those things, until you do it you don't know what's going to happen."

When asked if she had ever been ice skating, Stevens added: "Only with the penguin with my kids, you know, every Christmas. I did it when I was 10 and dabbled in it for a little bit and I really loved it, but I'm very wobbly."

As for why she chose to take part in Dancing on Ice next year, Stevens explained: "The opportunity came up and I thought, what an amazing opportunity to learn a new skill.

"I love the whole idea of working with a team and your partner, and also for my girls to be a part of this. They are at an age now where they love all the costumes."

Rachel Stevens is the seventh celebrity contestant that we know is lined up for the latest series of Dancing on Ice. Her involvement was revealed just after four additional celebs were attached to the ice skating show earlier today.

Those four celebrities are: Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, Love Island 2021 contestant Liberty Poole, English rugby star Ben Foden, and dancer Regan Gascoigne. Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor and Bez from Happy Mondays are also signed up for the 2022 edition of the hit skating show. As only seven contestants have been revealed, there are still five more we don't know!

If you're struggling to keep up with all the Dancing on Ice stories, you may also have missed the news that judge John Barrowman won't be returning in 2022.

Dancing on Ice will air on ITV early next year. For more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV guide.