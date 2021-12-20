‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Oti Mabuse reportedly joining ‘Dancing On Ice’ as judge

Oti Mabuse might be the new judge for 'Dancing On Ice'.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is joining the Dancing On Ice 2022 judging panel, according to reports.

The Sun has reported that Oti will replace John Barrowman and will be judging the competition alongside Olympic ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and also Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

Oti has already proved her judging expertise on The Greatest Dancer and The Masked Singer, which she is returning to next year. She was also a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK and has won Strictly Come Dancing twice, once with comedian Bill Bailey and also with actor Kelvin Fletcher in 2019.

This year, she was partnered up with rugby player Ugo Monye. Unfortunately, the pair were the fourth couple to be eliminated from the competition.

However, her future on Strictly is currently unknown until February, when the contract negotiations are thought to take place.

But, back in April, Oti voiced her doubts about returning to Strictly in the future, saying, “I love to dance. But I think that will be the last one.

"To be part of a show like Strictly, which is so diverse in every sense of the word, is incredible. But honestly, as a woman, I can’t be dancing forever.”

Oti Mabuse and Ugo Monye were paired up for this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing'. (Image credit: BBC)

Dancing On Ice bosses are also thought to be considering bringing in guest judges later in the series, such as ex Strictly judge Arlene Phillips.

According to The Sun, a TV source said: “Signing up Oti is a brilliant coup for ITV bosses. They’re really excited about her joining the show.

“She has excellent dance experience and technical knowledge, infectious on-screen energy, and has a massive fanbase from her time on Strictly, which helps draw viewers.

“It’s also a great move for Oti’s career and the obvious next step for her."

Oti could be replacing John Barrowman, who is leaving the Dancing on Ice judging panel. (Image credit: ITV)

The Sun’s source also reportedly commented that Oti has loved her time on Strictly, but is aware that this is a brilliant opportunity.

“She’s not cutting ties with the BBC altogether and is open to more future projects. But she’s looking forward to having a well-earned break over Christmas so she can get stuck into Dancing on Ice next month,” they said.

whattowatch.com has reached out to ITV for a comment.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.