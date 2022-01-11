‘Dancing On Ice’ star Bez suffers horrific accident during training

As the Dancing On Ice 2022 contestants brush up on their skating skills ahead of this Sunday’s launch, the training has proved to have had some very dangerous consequences for some.

After some serious skating blunders from Dancing On Ice participant Brendan Cole, it seems that Happy Mondays dancer Bez has also been in the wars.

Dancing On Ice host Phillip Schofield revealed to The Sun about Bez’s horrifying fall on the ice, where he recalled that Bez fell so hard that his helmet “flew off.”

Phillip said, “You have a rink that is full of essentially blades and we know how dangerous they can be and how deeply they can cut and how sharp they are. I’ve just watched a video of Bez on his second day fall over backwards so hard that his helmet flew off. Dancing On Ice is really dangerous.

"They really all risk everything for it. We’ve seen in the past that people do get hurt and of course you want to avoid that at all cost. I think we will be wrapping Bez up in bubble wrap that’s for sure.”

Bez is partnered with professional skater Angela Egan. (Image credit: ITV)

Bez announced the news of joining the Dancing On Ice line-up on This Morning. He told them that: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!

“I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off."

Meanwhile, it's been revealed that John Barrowman will not be returning as a judge for the new series and has been replaced by professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

Dancing On Ice starts Sunday, Jan. 16 2022 at 6.30pm on ITV.