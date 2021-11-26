'Dancing On Ice' stars in the wars... again!

Dancing On Ice 2022 partners, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole and professional skater Vanessa Bauer have had another accident on the ice during their rehearsals.

Last week, the pair had a fall while rehearsing one of their routines, and now there's been another hiccup.

Vanessa took to Instagram to show off her gruesome injury, showing how dangerous Dancing On Ice can be and the risky things that can happen in the life of an ice skater.

She shared a video via an Instagram story, showing a large scrape across her back after Brendan accidentally cut her with his blade with the caption “@dancingonice really is a bit dangerous..” In the video, she panned to a remorseful Brendan, who was very sorry for the mishap.

Brendan is part of the already announced Dancing On Ice line-up of Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, BMX Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte, TV Presenter Ria Hebden, Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and The Vamps member Connor Ball.

Despite their misfortunes, Brendan was ecstatic to be partnered with Vanessa, as they both posted pictures on their Instagram accounts praising each other. Brendan also shared a video to his Instagram story, saying, “And there she is, it’s Vanessa Bauer. I am so excited to be partnered with her. Very, very lucky. An incredible skater, I’ve loved watching her on the show over the years and I’m ecstatic. Watch this space, people.”

Vanessa has been a favourite on Dancing On Ice since 2017 and is one of the pros to have returned to the show this year.

This news comes after judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.