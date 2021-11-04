‘Dancing On Ice’ star Brendan Cole announces his professional partner

'Dancing On Ice' star Brendan Cole has unveiled who his professional skating partner is.

Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant Brendan Cole has revealed who his professional skating partner is ahead of the new series.

As the contestants prepare to don their skates and take to the ice next year, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole announced the exciting news about who his professional partner is on Instagram.

He and Vanessa Bauer both shared joint posts about their partnership and they were all smiles as they posed on the ice together.

Brendan reposted Vanessa’s post captioned: “Meet my new @dancingonice partner @brendancoleinsta!! We’re both incredibly excited about this new partnership and can’t wait to go above and beyond to hopefully deliver some magic on the ice for you! Let’s do this partner!!!”

A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta) A photo posted by on

Brendan also posted a video on his Instagram story, announcing his delight of being paired with professional skater Vanessa, saying, “And there she is, it’s Vanessa Bauer. I am so excited to be partnered with her. Very, very lucky. An incredible skater, I’ve loved watching her on the show over the years and I’m ecstatic. Watch this space, people.”

Brendan is part of the already announced Dancing On Ice line-up of Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, singer Rachel Stevens, BMX Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte, TV Presenter Ria Hebden, Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt, and The Vamps member Connor Ball.

Vanessa has been on Dancing On Ice since 2017 and is one of the pro’s to have returned to the show this year.

Sadly, it’s a different story for her professional skating partner, Hamish Gaman, who has been axed from the show this year. He expressed his disappointment and shock at the news as he posted a video of him and Vanessa skating, with the caption:

“Hi everyone. I’m sad to confirm that I’m not returning to Dancing On Ice this year. The producers told me that they weren’t bringing me back because they wanted to freshen up the lineup. I was completely surprised by their decision and I’ve been left confused and struggling to make sense of everything that’s happened.

"@vanessabauer_skates and I are still skating partners and I’m devastated that we won’t be skating together on the show anymore.

"Thank you for all of your love and support during my time on the show. I’m going to miss skating for you.”

A post shared by Hamish Gaman (@hamishgaman) A photo posted by on

This news comes after judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.