‘Dancing On Ice’ announces final two stars

Dancing On Ice 2022 has announced that Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and The Vamps member Connor Ball are the final two celebrities joining the show.

They will be donning their skates alongside Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, singer Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole and BMX Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte and TV Presenter Ria Hebden.

They both confirmed the news this morning with Kimberly talking on Heart Breakfast to fellow Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts.

Kimberly revealed, “I have signed up for Dancing on Ice! I'm nervous, that ice is going to hit hard.

"I'm just excited to see what I can do on there. I'm up for a challenge!"

Kimberly has already dipped her toes into the world of dance, judging the dance competition show Got To Dance between 2009 and 2014 and being part of the girl group Pussycat Dolls.

She also won Celebrity MasterChef in 2015 and will be making her theatre stage entrance in 2022 as press secretary Kate Compton in Dead Lies by crime novelist Hilary Bonner.

Connor Ball is the last celebrity to be announced for 'Dancing on Ice' 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Connor announced the news on Capital FM this morning to Roman Kemp, Sian Welby, and current Dancing On Ice champion and singer Sonny Jay, saying, “I'm excited obviously, but I'm really nervous. I'm quite clumsy, accident-prone. Ice is hard!

"It was pretty hard to keep the secret. The rest of the band knows. They’re super excited for me."

'Accident prone' Connor is a member of the boyband The Vamps, whom he also guest appeared on Hollyoaks with, among other TV shows.

Connor jokingly pleaded with fans on Twitter, that: “Please don’t tell me to break a leg cause I actually will” after tweeting about how nervous he was.

please don't tell me to break a leg cause i actually will

This news comes after judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.