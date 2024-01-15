Dancing on Ice fans react as Stephen Mulhern gets 'punched'

Dancing on Ice 2024 is here and it's already gotten off to a dramatic start when one of the celebrities "punched" new host Stephen Mulhern.

As we met the new skaters in this year's competition, World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE was among them, having been the first to be announced last year. He is partnered up with professional skater Robin Johnstone.

In a statement before the show began, Ricky admitted his kids had said: "Don't go embarrassing us, Dad" which he joked "filled him with confidence". He was certainly the star of the show on Sunday night's episode, after an unexpected encounter with Stephen Mulhern.

Stephen, who has joined Holly Willoughby to host the ITV series, asked Ricky to hold a microphone for him in the style of a boxing announcer and, after he had finished his bit to the camera, Hatton put the microphone down.

Mulhern forcibly took back the microphone three times, making an unimpressed face to the camera. Then, Ricky landed a blow to his arm which knocked him back, leaving Holly looking "shocked" at what had happened.

Of course, no one was hurt and it was a setup, but it seemed like Ricky had hit Stephen fairly hard, which had everyone on Twitter talking about the hilarious moment. That was quite the way to kick off the 2024 series!

@StephenMulhern after that punch 🤣🤣 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/r3PIvUywS3January 14, 2024 See more

That looked like a real punch! #DancingOnIceJanuary 14, 2024 See more

100% that punch was meant to happen just not that hard. I’m creasing 😂😂😂😂 #DancingOnIceJanuary 14, 2024 See more

I think the punch was supposed to be staged but he caught him harder than planned 😳🤔 #DancingOnIceJanuary 14, 2024 See more

Poor @StephenMulhern I felt that punch off @HitmanHatton 🤣🤣🤣🤣#dancingoniceJanuary 14, 2024 See more

Fittingly, Ricky Hatton's debut performance was boxing theme, and the official social media account teased it was a "knockout", so hopefully they can keep that momentum going.

A knockout performance from Ricky and Robin 🥊 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/ZJiyjk6UrwJanuary 14, 2024 See more

There's a great lineup on Dancing on Ice this year, with Ricky joined by Eddie “The Eagle”, S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt, Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney, Love Island 2017 winner Amber Davies, former Olympian Greg Rutherford, Neighbours star Ryan Thomas, EastEnders star Ricky Norwood, reality TV star Miles Nazaire, comedian Lou Sanders, Emmerdale's Roxy Shahidi, and radio host Adele Roberts.

Once again, there can only be one winner and these celebrities will be battling it out in the hopes of joining the Dancing on Ice winners list.

This year, the judging panel stays the same with Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo all returning to give their critiques.

Dancing on Ice 2024 continues Sundays at 6:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.