This Morning star to 'replace' Holly Willoughby on Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice 2024 could see Holly Willoughby replaced by another This Morning star!

According to The Sun, the TV favourite is yet to commit to working on the new series, but I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 star Josie Gibson could well be the frontrunner to replace her if she decides not to take part.

Their source said: "Josie's stint in the jungle shows she has the perfect blend of humility, confidence, humour and unflappability. And she's already proved she's able to handle live TV during her time as a co-host on This Morning where she's also developed quite a following among viewers.

"ITV will be hoping she'll bring that popularity across to Dancing on Ice if she ends up bagging the job in Holly's absence", they added.

ITV has not confirmed whether this presenter switch will take place but has stated that further announcements about Dancing on Ice series 16 "in due course".

This comes just a few weeks after Willoughby took a step back from TV. Back in October, the star revealed she had quit This Morning after 14 years, saying that she needed to make the decision "for me and my family" at the time.

Josie Gibson first found fame as the winner of Big Brother back in 2010. She scooped victory with a huge proportion of the public vote (77.5% overall!) and has been on screens and in magazines ever since. She ended up placing fourth in the jungle, behind Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew, and our newest addition to the I'm A Celebrity winners list, Sam Thompson.

If Willoughby doesn't return to the series, we're on for an entirely new Dancing on Ice presenting partnership. Former presenter Phillip Schofield also won't be returning to the series.

It has been rumored that Stephen Mulhern — who had stepped in as a temporary replacement in the past when Schofield had COVID — will be taking on the role, though no official statement has been made on that front, either.

We at least know the Dancing on Ice 2024 lineup. Among the new stars are: ski-jumper Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, ex-Olympian, Greg Rutherford, comedian Lou Sanders, and Coronation Street star, Ryan Thomas.

Dancing on Ice is due to return in 2024, though we haven't had a release date for the latest series at the time of writing.