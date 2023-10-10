Holly Willoughby reveals why she's quit This Morning after 14 years

Holly Willoughby has revealed she is leaving ITV's This Morning after being a regular presenter for over a decade.

After joining the popular magazine show in 2009, she has been a regular part of it and has been coined the "Queen of Daytime", even making a recent cameo in a Midsomer Murders episode.

But her time on the show has come to an end, with Holly confirming the sad news via a social media post on Tuesday, October 10 where she thanked fans, colleagues and guests for their support.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

"Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day. Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'."

She added: "It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

Since the announcement, she has received an outpouring of support from colleagues and fans with fellow presenter and new Bake Off star Alison Hammond writing: "This is a very sad day! Love you."

Meanwhile, Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV released a statement that said: "We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

"Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK. She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

"Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country's most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

He added: "She remains a much-loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future."

It is not yet known who will be replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning.