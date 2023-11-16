Could Holly Willougby be leaving Dancing on Ice?

Dancing on Ice has yet to confirm who is on presenting duties for the upcoming 2024 series, meaning Holly Willoughby's future with the beloved competition is unknown.

Holly has been a part of the Dancing on Ice cast since 2006, where she presented alongside Phillip Schofield, who was also her long-running This Morning co-presenter.

But, as it stands, it seems Holly has not confirmed whether or not she will be back on hosting duties for Dancing on Ice 2024, with new reports suggesting ITV producers are in "limbo" about the situation.

An insider told The Sun: “In many ways, the producers of Dancing on Ice are in limbo until they can resolve the issue of who’ll be steering the ship when the show returns.

“Although it usually doesn’t start until mid-January, bosses still now find themselves working on a timescale measured in weeks, not months."

So far, we know which celebrities will be taking to the rink next season, so it seems the show is set to go ahead as planned but the source added that it was a challenging situation as no one is confirmed to present.

They said: “It’s a very precarious position to be in when they have all the crew and a group of celebrities already working towards the first show, but nobody nailed on to present it.”

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) A photo posted by on

Recently, Holly Willoughby stepped down from her long-running presenting role on This Morning, where she released an emotional statement telling fans she was focusing on her family.

Holly had presented the ITV magazine show for 14 years before departing earlier this year, and her statement said: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

Dancing on Ice returns in 2024.