Dancing on Ice 2024 makes surprise Gogglebox signing

Dancing on Ice will welcome a fresh set of faces to the rink.

Dancing on Ice 2024 has added to its star-studded line-up with a Gogglebox star confirmed to be joining the ranks.

Stephen Lustig-Webb revealed his involvement in the next installment of the reality competition, which will air early next year, seeing a brand new group of celebrities skating to impress the judging panel.

He is best known for appearing on Channel 4's Gogglebox, where he spent ten years as an armchair critic alongside his husband Daniel. The duo stepped down from the series last month and said they were looking to "explore other opportunities".

Stephen joined TV presenter Lorraine Kelly on ITV's Lorraine to announce the big news and admitted he found the process quite challenging at first, especially since he'd been out of practice.

He revealed: "The last time I was on the ice I think I was 14 [years old], so [it was] almost 40 years ago. I have been back on the ice since just for a quick spin around. I didn't fall over, so that was a good thing!

"I’ve got a new appreciation for skating. I can see how truly difficult it is. From the comfort of my sofa, I was probably a little too judgy. I didn’t realize how hard it is!"

Stephen Lustig-Webb joins the Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up. (Image credit: ITV)

Stephen Lustig-Webb is the seventh celebrity to be announced, joining World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE and TV personality Miles Nazaire.

In total, twelve celebrities will embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home. But so far we've only had seven confirmed names.

So we're eagerly waiting to find out who the five remaining skaters are, as well as who they'll be paired up with to show them the ropes and hopefully help them lift the coveted Dancing on Ice trophy.

Ex-Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his professional skating partner Olivia Smart won Dancing on Ice 2023, but who will we be adding to our Dancing on Ice winners list next year? There's only one way to find out...

Dancing on Ice returns on ITV1 and ITVX next year.