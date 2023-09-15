Gogglebox 2023: next on, shows watched, cast and everything we know

Gogglebox 2023 has become a Friday night favorite amongst fans, winning endless awards as the nation's best armchair critics hilariously judge and comment on the week's TV.

The Gogglebox families are taking a seat on their sofas once again for the latest series to share their passionate and sometimes emotional critiques of the biggest TV programmes from their living rooms.

While the majority of the cast returned for 2023, we have also said a sad goodbye to some of the much-loved stars of the hit show.

Here's everything you need to know about Gogglebox 2023...

Gogglebox 2023 started on Friday, September 8 at 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes will continue to air weekly, with the next episode airing on Friday, September 15.

Previous episodes are available to watch now on All 4.

What shows have they watched on Gogglebox 2023 so far?

In this week's episode the armchair critics share their opinions on programmes including My Mum, Your Dad, Welcome to Wrexham, Love & Death, Marcus Wareing's Tales from a Kitchen Garden, Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory, Puzzling with Lucy Worsley and This Morning."

The first episode saw Britain's sharpest armchair critics talk about Gordon, Gino & Fred: Viva España, EastEnders, Top Guns: Inside the RAF, Beat the Chasers and The Yorkshire Vet.

Gogglebox 2023 cast

Gogglebox 2023 welcomed back a number of familiar faces, including:

Ellie and Izzi

Danielle and Daniella

Jenny & Lee

Giles & Mary

The Malones

Pete and Sophie

Roisin and Joe

Amira and Amani

Abbie and Georgia

Annie and Ronnie

Dave and Shirley

Simon & Jane

Sue & Steve

The Siddiquis

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan

The Worthingtons

However, we bid farewell to two much-loved members of the Gogglebox family as couple Mica and Marcus did not return to the new series after they announced their departure from the show in an Instagram post last year.

The couple shared a selfie with a touching message, saying: "We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best.

"We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home & the hardworking Gogglebox crew but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us."

Another couple who did not return to Gogglebox 2023 was Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel Lustig, who left the show after 10 years.

Stephen announced that he and his husband Daniel had decided not to return for Gogglebox season 22 in an emotional Instagram post.

He wrote: "After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.

"We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love & support over the years."

Alongside the news, Stephen shared a clip of the reality TV stars together where they thanked their fans from over the years. "We thought we would put out this little video, especially for the fans of the show", Stephen said.

"Just to say thank you for all your love and support over the years, it has really meant a lot.

"If you do get withdrawal symptoms, we are always available on Netflix", he joked.

Is there a trailer for Gogglebox 2023?

There's currently no trailer out for Gogglebox 2023, but we'll add it to this guide as soon as one is released.