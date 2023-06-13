Celebrity Gogglebox 2023: release date, celebs and everything we know

Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 will see some new and familiar faces cast their eye over the week's telly.

While Gogglebox has become a Friday night staple across many households, it's no surprise that the spin-off series Celebrity Gogglebox is just as popular.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 is back with its fifth season with more famous faces becoming armchair critics as they critique the week's TV.

As we look forward to seeing some much-loved cast members take up their spot on the sofa once again, we'll also be welcoming some new additions to give their verdict on what they've been watching this week.

Here's everything we know about Celebrity Gogglebox 2023...

Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 will air on Friday, June 16 at the later time of 10 pm on Channel 4.

The first episode will air later than usual due to the live coverage of England's Euro 2024 qualifier match against Malta. It will return to its normal 9 pm timeslot the following week.

Episodes will also be available to watch on All4.

Fern Cotton and Gok Wan will return to Gogglebox this year. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 cast

Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 will have some new arrivals on the couch, including Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas.

Also joining the line-up are comedian Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby Koostra, along with TV presenter and singer Jane McDonald, who shared the news on Instagram.

Sharing a montage of pictures with her best friend Sue, she said: "I'm going to be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with my best friend Sue — it's going to be an absolute blast! We’ve shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show. @c4gogglebox."

A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald) A photo posted by on

Newcomers Springwatch host Chris Packham and his step-daughter Megan McCubbin will also be voicing their opinions this season, as well as singer Tom Grennan who will be joined by his dad Martin.

Some familiar faces will also be returning to the show, including Rob Beckett and Tom Allen, Big Zuu, Hyder and Tubsey, Paul Sinha and his husband Olly, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez, father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp, married couple Clare Balding and Alice Arnold and Gok Wan and Fern Cotton.

Also coming back to the series are Gyles Brandreth and Joanna Lumley, Zoe Ball with her dad Johnny and son Woody Cook, Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, Judi Love and Charlene White, Mel C and her brother Paul and Rylan Clark and his mum Linda.

Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv are back for Gogglebox 2023. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for Celebrity Gogglebox 2023, but we'll add it to this guide as soon as one is announced.