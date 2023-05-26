Springwatch 2023: release date, presenters, locations and everything we know

Springwatch 2023 is here to help us ring in the new season, with plenty of lovely wildlife and outdoor spots that are sure to delight even the most casual of enthusiasts.

During the new series of Springwatch, there'll be a mixture of live broadcasts and pre-recorded footage for fans to enjoy. As well as hearing from our presenters, there are also plenty of opportunities to celebrate the people who help the environment and wildlife across all corners of the UK.

Mindful Moments is back too, where we get 90-second films of uninterrupted nature to help us relax. These feature animals such as red squirrels, and popular plants like bluebells and songbirds.

Speaking to TV Times, Chris Packham revealed: "We've focused more on health and wellbeing when it comes to nature and engaging with it — and that will continue. I really look forward to Springwatch, it's a never-ending source of joy as you never know what you'll see."

Here's everything we know about Springwatch 2023...

The new season of Springwatch kicks off on Monday, May 29 at 8 pm on BBC Two. Subsequent episodes will air Tuesday — Friday until Friday, June 16.

Episodes will also be available on demand via iPlayer for those unable to watch live.

BBC Springwatch is back on BBC2 from Monday 29th May for three weeks of live programmes! Chris and Michaela will be at our brand new location at RSPB Arne in Dorset, Iolo will be roaming the region and Gillian is in North Wales! #springwatch @Natures_Voice📸 Stu8fish on Flickr pic.twitter.com/JdXexHFxjKMay 10, 2023 See more

Who are the Springwatch 2023 presenters?

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams. (Image credit: BBC)

Springwatch 2023 will be presented by long-time favourites Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams, and Gillian Burke.

With Gillian back on presenting duties, Chris Packham's stepdaughter Megan McCubbin will not appear in the new series, having previously stood in for Gillian.

Which locations feature in Springwatch 2023?

This year, Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be based at a brand-new location, RSPB Arne in Dorset. The duo usually present from Wild Ken Hill in West Norfolk, so this is a shake-up for the latest season.

Meanwhile, Iolo Williams will be showing viewers around the Dorset area while Gillian Burke will be based in North Wales.

What kind of animals should we expect?

Dartford Warblers will feature in Springwatch 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This time around, we should expect to see animals such as the Dartford Warbler, Sand Lizard, Smooth Snake, Southern Damselfly, Barbastelle Bat and Chinese Water Deer, all of which form some of the UK's varied wildlife.

Springwatch 2023 airs on BBC Two throughout May and June.