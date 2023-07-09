Celebrity Gogglebox viewers are FURIOUS after stars 'go missing' mid-way through the show
Celebrity Gogglebox fans were frustrated when some fans didn't appear back on screens
Celebrity Gogglebox saw some of our favourite celebs return to screens to give their thoughts on the TV highlights from the week.
The Channel 4 show returned on Friday night with some new viewers in the mix, including the band N-Dubs, which is comprised of Tulisa Contostavlos, Fazer and Dappy.
But Celebrity Gogglebox viewers had a strong reaction to how little screen time the trio got, after they were only on screens for mere seconds at the beginning of the episode.
'Sad times that n-dubz were shown for about 30 seconds,' wrote one fan on Twitter.
Sad times that n-dubz were shown for about 30 seconds😭 #goggleboxJuly 7, 2023
While another said, 'Guys honestly where are N-Dubz in this episode?'
Guys honestly where are N-Dubz in this episode @ndubz #Gogglebox #CelebrityGoggleboxJuly 7, 2023
Viewers were clearly excited to see N-Dubz on screen ahead of the event, with another writing, 'Gogglebox time N-Dubz.'
Gogglebox time N-Dubz 😊❤ @C4Gogglebox @ndubzJuly 7, 2023
While another said, 'Loved Dappy from N-Dubz contributions to #CelebrityGogglebox tonight.'
Loved Dappy from N-Dubz contributions to #CelebrityGogglebox tonight 😴😴😴😂😂😂 #Gogglebox @C4GoggleboxJuly 7, 2023
But it's clear they'd like to see a lot more of the stars on the show. 'Would've preferred to see a lot more of @ndubz on @C4Gogglebox, but think I may have to start that Idris Elba series thanks to Gogglebox!! Gotta love a bit of Idris!'
Would've preferred to see a lot more of @ndubz on @C4Gogglebox, but think I may have to start that Idris Elba series thanks to Gogglebox!!Gotta love a bit of Idris! #CelebrityGogglebox #NDubzJuly 7, 2023
It was quite an eventful night for Gogglebox viewers who also saw TV presenter Zoe Ball embarrass her son Woody Cook.
She shared a story about her son, who said, "I remember when I found the first condom in your bin and thinking, 'he's a man'."
Want to know what's next for Gogglebox? Tune in next week to find out more.
Gogglebox continues next Friday at 9pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris