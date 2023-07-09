Celebrity Gogglebox viewers are FURIOUS after stars 'go missing' mid-way through the show

Celebrity Gogglebox saw some of our favourite celebs return to screens to give their thoughts on the TV highlights from the week.

The Channel 4 show returned on Friday night with some new viewers in the mix, including the band N-Dubs, which is comprised of Tulisa Contostavlos, Fazer and Dappy.

But Celebrity Gogglebox viewers had a strong reaction to how little screen time the trio got, after they were only on screens for mere seconds at the beginning of the episode.

'Sad times that n-dubz were shown for about 30 seconds,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

While another said, 'Guys honestly where are N-Dubz in this episode?'

Viewers were clearly excited to see N-Dubz on screen ahead of the event, with another writing, 'Gogglebox time N-Dubz.'

While another said, 'Loved Dappy from N-Dubz contributions to #CelebrityGogglebox tonight.'

But it's clear they'd like to see a lot more of the stars on the show. 'Would've preferred to see a lot more of @ndubz on @C4Gogglebox, but think I may have to start that Idris Elba series thanks to Gogglebox!! Gotta love a bit of Idris!'

It was quite an eventful night for Gogglebox viewers who also saw TV presenter Zoe Ball embarrass her son Woody Cook.

She shared a story about her son, who said, "I remember when I found the first condom in your bin and thinking, 'he's a man'."

Want to know what's next for Gogglebox? Tune in next week to find out more.

Gogglebox continues next Friday at 9pm.