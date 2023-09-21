Nadiya's Simple Spices — release date, recipes, episodes, guests and everything we know

Nadiya's Simple Spices sees Nadiya showcase her 'essential eight' for new BBC series.

Nadiya's Simple Spices on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer is a brand new series that will see The Great British Bake Off ace, Nadiya Hussain, show viewers how eight essential spices can transform a whole host of mouth-watering meals.

Nadiya says, "When people think of spices they often think complicated, time-consuming and hard work, but my mum, my nan and my great granny all made incredible dishes with just a few spices. I’m showing people how to do that with eight key spices that I use in my own kitchen every single day."

Here's everything you need to know about Nadiya's Simple Spices...

Nadiya's Simple Spices has six episodes and will air weekly from Wednesday, September 27 at 8pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

There is currently no news about the show airing in the US.

What happens in Nadiya's Simple Spices?

Nadiya’s ‘essential eight’ showcased throughout the six-part series are turmeric, cumin, chilli, fennel, bay leaves, chilli, cardamom and curry powder.

‘Some of the dishes I make are Bangladeshi from my childhood, some are British classics with a spicy twist and others are mash-ups that fuse both my worlds’ explains Nadiya.

Each week there is a different theme such as Takeaways and Celebrations, but first up is Feelgood Food in which Nadiya whips up a turmeric seafood broth, a cinnamon-drenched cake and cumin and bay-leaf infused dhal.

Nadiya's Simple Spices sees Nadiya Hussain reveal her must-have, go-to spices. (Image credit: BBC)

Nadiya's Simple Spices — Who are the special guests on the show?

The series also features different chefs and food writers who each week reveal their go-to spice starting with Iranian author and cook, Yasmin Khan, who explains the history behind the world’s most expensive spice, saffron, and how it came to be a staple in Iranian food.

Preparing her saffron infused chicken stew with apricots and prunes from the north of Iran, Yasmin reveals how a simple spice can comfort and connect her to the cuisine of her family’s homeland.

Nadiya makes a comforting cheese and onion loaf laced with chilli and cumin in episode one. (Image credit: BBC)

Nadiya's Simple Spices — episode guide

Here's an episode guide to Nadiya's Simple Spices, which we'll be updating every week, so do check back...

Each recipe featured will showcase a unique take on Nadiya's staple spices to create something delicious and each week there will be a different theme starting with Feel Good Food. Later themes in the series include Celebrations and Takeaways.

Episode one sees Nadiya make a cheesecake encased in a cinnamon and orange filo crust. (Image credit: BBC)

Episode 1: FEEL GOOD FOOD

Nadiya kicks off the new six-part series by divulging the 8 simple spices she uses every day to create a whole host of mouth-watering meals, starting with four of her favourite feel-good dishes - a warming lentil daal infused with bay leaves and a buttery cumin tarka, a cheese and onion loaf laced with chilli and cumin and her seafood revival broth packed with plump tiger prawns and turmeric

Nadiya also creates a cheesecake with her twist on a much-loved classic, which has a creamy rose filling on a rich pistachio biscuit base and is encased in a cinnamon and orange filo crust with a cardamon syrup.

Nadiya's Simple Spices airs from Wednesday, Sept 27 on BBC Two and BBCiPlayer.