Blankety Blank 2022 — air date, trailer, celebrity guests and interview with Bradley Walsh on the latest series

Blankety Blank has proved a popular hit on BBC1 so fans will be delighted to hear of the game show's return in autumn 2022. Hosted again by Bradley Walsh, and full of top celebrity panellists once again, there are fun moments guaranteed in the months ahead. Bradley is a former Coronation Street star and host of The Chase, and this is his second series in charge of Blankety Blank having kicked off his run with a Christmas special in 2020 followed by a 2021 series and another Blankety Blank festive show last year.

So here's everything you need to know about the new 2022 series of Blankety Blank, plus a chat with Bradley Walsh who gives us his thoughts on his second season...

The new 2022 series of Blankety Blank arrives on BBC1 on Saturday September 24 at 9.10pm, straight after Strictly Come Dancing finishes. All episodes of Blankety Blank will become available on BBCiPlayer afterwards.

Bradley Walsh reveals his thoughts on Blankety Blank's return in 2022. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Blankety Blank 2022?

Yes there's a trailer with Bradley introducing us to the 2022 season of Blankety Blank. Take a look at what fun is in store below...

Interview: Blankety Blank host Bradley Walsh on what happens and the celebrities in his second series

You’re back for a second series of Blankety Blank... was it an easy decision to return?

Bradley Walsh says: "Definitely! It’s a brilliant show to work on. I get the chance to hang out with a lovely bunch of people for a few hours, as we attempt to play a silly, fun game. The great thing about Blankety Blank is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s a wonderfully entertaining show, both to present and to watch at home.

Who are the celebrities taking part in this 2022 series?

"I tell you what, we have such a variety of guests on each show from the world of TV, music, sport, and comedy.Names like Anton Du Beke, Lady Leshurr, Ellie Simmonds, Lawrence Chaney, Frank Skinner, Big Narstie and Judi Love to name but a few. We have a lot of new faces but also some old favourites like Brian Conley and Jimmy Carr."

And who was your favourite celebrity panellist?

"Too many to mention, but I think a good celebrity guest on Blankety Blank is someone that leans into the silliness of the show and isn’t afraid to look a bit stupid on TV, while having fun along the way."

When you get the giggles how do you maintain your professionalism?

"I don’t! Have you not seen the show? Quite often we will laugh so much that the recording takes an awful lot longer than it should. There really are some fantastically funny moments this series."

How does Blankety Blank differ from other shows that you’ve presented?

"I’ve been lucky enough to work in this business for many years, but Blankety Blank is one of the few shows that has been around longer than my face has been on screen. It’s a heritage show, and people have so many fond memories of the various iterations it’s had over the years. It’s genuinely a real honour to be able to bring it back, not only for the audience that remember it first time round, but for a whole new generation to enjoy it too. Parents may have to explain to their kids what a cheque book is though!"

The contestants are real characters! Do you prefer working with celebrities or the general public?

"We have some brilliant contestants on the show this series. They come from all walks of life and are each so unique, but the one thing they all want is a fun and memorable experience, and if they win a couple of prizes along the way (or a cheque book and pen), then that’s a bonus!

The prizes are notoriously quite…unique on Blankety Blank aren't they?

"That’s one way of putting it! But it just goes to show, while there are some good prizes, the contestants apply for the experience of being part of an iconic show rather than to win a life-changing prize. Although on the other hand, some clearly haven’t seen the show before as when I ask them what they’d like to win, they list off holidays to the Bahamas and a new house!"