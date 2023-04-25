Big Brother 2023: hosts, how to apply, and everything we know right now

Big Brother 2023 sees the reality TV juggernaut returning to UK TV screens for the first time in five years.

ITV first teased that they would be bringing Big Brother back during the final of Love Island 2022. Although details about the show have been kept mostly under wraps, the network teased that their newly-revived series will be perfect for old and new fans alike.

Once more, the new series will see us observing our new Big Brother housemates across six weeks to see how they get along, and they'll be taking part in fresh challenges and live evictions all over again as they compete for a life-changing cash prize.

Read on to find out all the latest news about Big Brother 2023 including the new hosting team and info on how to apply to be in the new series.

ITV has not yet confirmed when Big Brother will hit our TV screens, except for the fact that we know it's coming to ITV2 and ITVX at some point later this year.

Judging by the closing date for applications (more on that later), we expect it will be on TV in later 2023, though this has not yet been confirmed. As and when we hear something, we'll be sure to include it here.

Big Brother 2023 hosts

(Image credit: Initial TV/ITV)

On Tuesday, April 25, ITV revealed who would be hosting Big Brother 2023. Our newly-confirmed hosts are TV presenter and Strictly 2021 star AJ Odudu and her close friend and Dance, Dance, Dance presenter, Will Best.

The pair will share hosting duties on the main show, chatting to housemates about all the latest goings-on in the Big Brother house and presiding over the live evictions. The pair will also be hosting an additional nightly live show talking about all the hot topics from inside the building.

Of her role, AJ said: "I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Will added: "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

TV Zone (opens in new tab) has reported that Marcus Bentley (the original voice of Big Brother UK) is expected to make a return and lend his iconic voice to the revived show, though this has not yet been confirmed by ITV.

Big Brother 2023 contestants

At the time of our most recent update, we don't know who our Big Brother 2023 contestants are just yet, and since casting on the series is still ongoing, we don't expect to find out who our new housemates will be for some time yet.

How to apply for Big Brother 2023

Applications to become a Big Brother 2023 housemate have been open since October 2022 and will close on Friday, June 30th. When they were first opened, ITV explained that their team was looking for "the nation's most interesting, funny and entertaining characters who come from every corner of the country" to take part in the new series.

If you think you'd be a good fit for the Big Brother house, you can find out more info on how to apply on the official Big Brother website. (opens in new tab)

Who won the last series of Big Brother?

Big Brother's last winner, Cameron Cole. (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Big Brother season 19 was won by 19-year-old Cameron Cole from Norwich.

Cole scooped the £100,000 cash prize after beating Akeem Griffiths in the final, becoming the show's youngest-ever winner (to date) in the process.