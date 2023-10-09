Big Brother 2023 cast: meet the housemates

Big Brother 2023 sees a new batch of housemates joining the highly-anticipated reboot of the "ultimate social experiment."

Sixteen housemates arrived at the brand new Big Brother house in front of a live studio audience as they prepared to compete for a £100,000 cash prize.

Each housemate arrived by car as they were introduced to the nation and greeted by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, before they made their way into the house and met each other for the first time.

The iconic Big Brother house will play host to all the action — clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back. The public will once again vote throughout the series and ultimately decide the winner of the life-changing cash prize.

Let's meet the Big Brother 2023 housemates...

Jenkin

Jenkin is 25 years old and a barman, cleaner and bingo caller from a village just outside Bridgend in Wales.

He labels himself as "the best gay" in the village who "loves a bit of a goss" and added that he'd bring the drama to the Big Brother House.

Jenkin confessed that he applied to the show because he was "bored" and said his family would describe him as "loud and messy and irritating probably."

Farida

Farida, 50, is a makeup artist from Wolverhampton, who will still be practising her Muslim faith in the Big Brother House.

She lives with her husband and revealed that she loves embracing her age because "with age comes wisdom."

She said of joining the show: "I'm just going to embrace it. I believe in living for the moment and I want to remember that I’m one of thousands of applicants who made it inside the house."

Tom

Tom is 21 and a butcher from Limington in Somerset.

The third housemate admitted that he "might potentially offend some people" and added that: "My mouth moves faster than my brain."

Hallie

Hallie is an 18-year-old youth worker from London, making her the youngest Big Brother contestant.

"My mouth does get me into trouble sometimes because I have a habit of not thinking before speaking. People would say that I'm just a lovely person, but I can be a raging b***h on wheels at times," she said.

She added that she hopes she doesn't get treated like a baby by the other housemates due to her age.

Trish

Trish, 33, is a mum from Luton.

She is originally from Congo and moved to England when she was nine years old. Trish revealed the reason why she applied for the show was because she wanted to "humanise refugees and immigrants, especially in this political climate. I want people to see that behind the stats and figures, there are real humans."

Yinrun

Yinrun is 25 years old and a customer support agent from Harrogate, who is originally from Shanghai, China.

She said of taking part in the show: "I’m most excited about being surrounded by so many people from different walks of life. I don't think I will ever live in a house again with so many different kinds of people. I’m from China and I think it will help me be more immersed in British culture."

Jordan

25-year-old Jordan is a lawyer from Scunthorpe.

He admitted that he was "terribly nervous" about entering a house that might be full of "nutters" but revealed that he would rent a place in Kensington and have a shopping spree in Harrods if he won the prize money.

Zak

Zak is 28 and a model from Manchester, who was born in Thailand before moving to the UK when he was around nine or ten.

He said: "People might judge me because I’m a model. People often have a misconception but I'm a council estate boy. I'm not like a typical model, I'm a down to earth guy. People assume I’m arrogant but when they actually get to know me I’ve got a lot more to offer."

Chanelle

Chanelle, 29, is a dental therapist from Llanelli in Wales.

When asked for an interesting face about herself, Chanelle says: "I would probably say the fact that I have a first-class honors degree because I think often people will judge me by my blonde hair and are surprised. I’m quite book smart but I have no common sense so when I tell people I got first class honours, they're like, ‘Did you pay someone for that?’."

Dylan

Dylan is a 39-year-old DJ from Coventry.

"I always like meeting new people and having new hurdles to jump as an amputee. It's going to be an interesting journey to see if I can do whatever we’re asked without having any problems with staying on my leg for a certain amount of time and doing all the tasks. I’m excited for the challenge," he said.

Noky

Noky is 26 and a banker from Derby, who was also crowned Miss Universe, Great Britain in 2022.

She said of applying to the show: "I love challenges. I've had so many amazing times in my life, like going to Miss Universe as Miss Great Britain. I like to do something different and I think this is the next challenge I want to conquer. I want to show people what pageant girls are really like and disprove a lot of stereotypes around them. I also show what it's like being a woman who's worked in male-dominated fields. I want to show that women are capable of doing anything they want."

Matty

24-year-old Matty is a doctor from the Isle of Man.

Talking about how his friends and family would describe him: "They would say I'm quite a lucky person or someone who really wants to experience life to its fullest and do everything that it has to offer. Someone who is kind and fun and doesn't take life too seriously."

Paul

Paul is a security officer from Liverpool and is 23 years old.

He shares a close relationship with his grandad and said of applying to the show: "I just always watched it with my mum and everyone said I should apply, so I did and now I’m here."

Henry

Henry, 25, is a food writer from the Cotswolds and would love for there to be a matron in the house.

Speaking of what he's most looking forward to in the experience, he revealed: "I am actually really looking forward to learning lots of life skills, like learning how to cook, clean, or do the washing. I'm 25 but I'm not an adult. These are some big things they don't teach you at school that I need to learn. And also just getting to know loads of different people from very different backgrounds that I might not get to meet in my everyday life."

Olivia

Olivia is 23 and a dancer from Glasgow.

Her friends and family would describe her as: "Loud, confident, annoying. I'm the type of person who is up for anything. I'm the life and soul of the party. I’m that friend who people invite to things because at least I'll be fun. They know that they're guaranteed a good night if I'm there."

Kerry

Kerry, 40, is a NHS manager from Essex and said that multiple sclerosis is her superpower.

Talking about what made her apply to the show, she shared: "I love the programme. It is, for me, the ultimate reality TV show ever. I've got multiple sclerosis and so the reason why I never applied before is because I always saw those whacking great big stairs to get into the house. It just felt a little bit unachievable because for the first three years of my illness, I was in a wheelchair. When I saw it was coming back and searching for real people from all walks of life, I thought, this is my year."

Big Brother 2023 continues every day apart from Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.