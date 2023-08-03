Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España! — destinations and everything you need to know about their Spanish road trip

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España! sees chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo plus restaurateur Fred Sirieix getting back on the road again for another of their much-loved road trips for ITV1 and ITVX.

This time the trio of pals will be heading to Spain, taking in the sights, sounds and flavours of Andalucia and Galicia and, as always, you can expect bromances and bickering in equal measure. In what promises to be their most outrageous trip yet, the boys will take on some incredible adventures, sample plenty of local delights and try out some of the scariest adrenaline-fuelled challenges ever.

“Here. We. Go. Again!!!! VAMOS,” says Gordon Ramsay. “Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain. Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!”

Here’s all we know about the new ITV1 series Gordon, Gino and Fred Viva España!…

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España! will launch on ITV1 and ITVX in September 2023. We will update with the release date as soon as we hear.

Is there a trailer for Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España!?

No, not yet but if ITV releases a trailer for Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España!, we’ll post it on here.

Destinations and what happens in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España

The trio will be experiencing the delights of sunny Spain. They will get back behind the wheel of their beloved RV and journey across Andalucia and Galicia. There, they will try out the best seafood, wine and tapas on offer as they take in stunning locations, adventures and plenty of pranks. As always, they will compete over driving, cooking, jamón tasting and flamenco dancing, as well as some of their most extreme high adrenaline activities yet.

Gordon hosting Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FOX)

All about Gordon, Gino and Fred

Gordon Ramsay

The sweary chef is the face of shows such as Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars He has been a judge on MasterChef and has also hosted The F Word and Hotel Hell.

Gino D’Acampo

Italian chef Gino regularly appears on This Morning and hosted Gino’s Italian Escape and Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make. He presents Family Fortunes and took part on I’m A Celebrity... in 2009.

Fred Sirieix

Fred shot to fame as the host of First Dates and First Dates Hotel. He’s also presented Remarkable Places to Eat, Fred’s Last Resort, Step Up to the Plate and The World Cook. He took part in a Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing and now appears on Celebrity Gogglebox.

On the road in Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make (Image credit: ITV)