Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: release date, cast of the new food competition series

We're used to seeing legendary chef Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but he's trading his knives for his checkbook in a brand new series, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. Known for Hell's Kitchen and Next Level Chef, the new series features a competition between food and beverage industry competing to win a personal investment into their company from Ramsay himself.

Here's what we know about Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars premieres Wednesday, May 24, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The first episode is called "Seaside Shack" and it features guest judge Christopher Tomkins, founder of Broad Street Oyster Co..

Here's the episode description: "The pressure is on for big impressions as Gordon sets the tone and makes a splash with an extravagant entrance. In the first challenge of the season, the competitors are split into teams and tasked with creating a food shack on the beach. The teams must work together to develop an enticing menu and deliver excellent customer service to attract customers and make profit. The team with the most profitable shack is safe from elimination and a competitor from the losing team will go home in the all-new series premiere 'Seaside Shack' episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars."

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars plot

Here's the official synopsis of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars from Fox:

"Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay sets aside his razor-sharp knives for the cutthroat business world in the all-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, putting food and drink industry entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.

"Ramsay gets down to business with a select group of food and drink industry professionals, as he searches for the next greatest culinary entrepreneur. The aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor."

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars cast

Each week, host Gordon Ramsay will be joined by special guests from the food and beverage industry.

Ramsay is well known in both culinary and celebrity circles. The Michelin-star chef has owned numerous restaurants around the world and serves as host and executive producer of MasterChef Junior, Hell's Kitchen, Next Level Chef and Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars trailer

The trailer for Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars features the legendary chef searching for a cook who can ultimately become a business partner.

How to watch Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The latest episodes of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars are available to stream the day after they air live on Hulu.