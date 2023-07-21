Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date, trailer, premise and everything we know

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 will continue to chart Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's journey as the owners of Wrexham AFC, the world's third-oldest professional football club.

The first season of Welcome to Wrexham introduced us to Ryan and Rob's unorthodox decision to purchase the Welsh football club. Over the course of the first series, we saw them and their team of staff and players ride out the highs and lows of their first season together. Along the way, we met plenty of devoted fans and local residents and learned just how much the Red Dragons mean to their working-class town.

And now, following the news that Welcome to Wrexham has received six Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series, we've officially learned when the second season will air.

Here's what we know about Welcome to Wrexham season 2 right now...

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 will premiere on FX on Tuesday, September 12 at 10 pm ET/PT. You can stream episodes of Welcome to Wrexham one day later on Hulu.

UK viewers won't have to wait as long to watch the series this time around, either, as Welcome to Wrexham season 2 will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 13.

More than just a town. FX’s Welcome to Wrexham season 2 premieres Sept. 12. Stream on @hulu. #WrexhamFX pic.twitter.com/i7tAmwCJrbJuly 21, 2023 See more

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 was first confirmed earlier in the year when the most recent National League football season came to an end.

What will happen in Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

The synopsis for Welcome to Wrexham season 2 reads: "Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town’s historic football club.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League. Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community.

From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham follows Rob and Ryan’s stewardship and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town in the midst of history in the making."

Is there a Welcome to Wrexham season 2 trailer?

Although a trailer hasn't been formally released by either Disney or FX online, a teaser for the series has been shown in the US. (via nation.cmyru)

This short clip was shown in the US to coincide with Wrexham's friendly against Chelsea at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and was shown in the stadium to fans attending the match.

Recordings of the teaser trailer have started cropping up on social media; you can check it out below: